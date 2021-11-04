Log in
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Investor Call

11/04/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today announced that it will hold its third quarter investor conference call on 18 November 2021 at 17:30 GMT (12:30 EST). During the call, CEO Bill Ackman and the other members of the Pershing Square investment team will provide an update on the portfolio and address questions e‐mailed in advance by investors to: ir@persq.com.

An audio webcast of the conference call will be available on PSH’s website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com. The conference call will also be available by phone. The dial-in details are available at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

Following the call, a replay of the event will be available by audio webcast until Thursday, 2 December 2021 at 17:30 GMT (12:30 EST). To access the audio webcast, please visit PSH’s website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

© Business Wire 2021
