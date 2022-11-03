Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.

(PSH)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  12:25 2022-11-03 pm EDT
32.00 USD   -1.54%
03:02p Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Announces Transactions in Own Shares - 3 November 2022
BU
10/28 Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Announces Transactions in Own Shares
AQ
10/27 Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Announces Transactions in Own Shares and Weekly Summary of Transactions in Own Shares - 26 October 2022
AQ
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Announces Transactions in Own Shares - 3 November 2022

11/03/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) (“PSH”) today announced that it has purchased, through PSH’s agent, Jefferies International Limited (“Jefferies”), the following number of PSH’s Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Trading Venue:

London Stock Exchange

Ticker:

PSH

Date of Purchase:

3 November 2022

Number of Public Shares purchased:

49,751 Shares

Highest Price Paid Per Share:

2,890 pence / 32.37 USD

Lowest Price Paid Per Share:

2,820 pence / 31.58 USD

Average Price Paid Per Share:

2,867 pence / 32.10 USD

 

 

Ticker:

PSHD

Date of Purchase:

3 November 2022

Number of Public Shares purchased:

7,744 Shares

Highest Price Paid Per Share:

32.15 USD

Lowest Price Paid Per Share:

31.95 USD

Average Price Paid Per Share:

32.08 USD

 

 

Trading Venue:

Euronext Amsterdam

Ticker:

PSH

Date of Purchase:

3 November 2022

Number of Public Shares purchased:

15,538 Shares

Highest Price Paid Per Share:

32.35 USD

Lowest Price Paid Per Share:

31.90 USD

Average Price Paid Per Share:

32.08 USD

PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 50.05 USD / 43.65 GBP which was calculated as of 31 October 2022. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 192,796,066 Public Shares outstanding. Excluded from the shares outstanding are 18,160,684 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH:ShareRepurchases)


© Business Wire 2022
