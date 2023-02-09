Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSH   GG00BPFJTF46

PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.

(PSH)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:15:17 2023-02-09 am EST
36.05 USD   -0.14%
11:02aPershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Annual Investor Update Presentation
BU
10:48aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
04:42aPershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Regular Weekly Net Asset Value and Year-To-Date Return As Of 7 February 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Annual Investor Update Presentation

02/09/2023 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today posted its Annual Investor Update Presentation on its website, https://pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/letters-to-shareholders/.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH:ShareholderPresentations)


© Business Wire 2023
All news about PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.
11:02aPershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Annual Investor Update Presentation
BU
10:48aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
04:42aPershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Regular Weekly Net Asset Value and Year-To-Date..
AQ
02/07Exclusive-Rosenstein's JANA promotes Ostfeld to joint managing partner amid strong retu..
RE
02/01Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Announces 2023 Dividend Schedule
AQ
01/31Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Announces 2022 Dividend, Payable on March 17, 2023, June..
CI
01/27Adani Pushes On With Offering as Group Stocks Extend Selloff
DJ
01/26Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's Adani report 'highly credible'
RE
01/12Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Regular Weekly Net Asset Value and Year-To-Date..
AQ
01/12Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Announces Weekly Summary of Transactions in Own Shares
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 697 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,96x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 6 880 M 6 880 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 36,10 $
Average target price 37,00 $
Spread / Average Target 2,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Gonnella Chief Financial Officer
Anne Farlow Chairman
Bronwyn Nanette Curtis Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Henton Independent Non-Executive Director
Temitope Olugbeminiyi Lawani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.4.34%6 880
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION8.01%10 601
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.12.11%5 552
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC0.97%4 070
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED1.08%3 937
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND8.87%3 861