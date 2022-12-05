Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSH   GG00BPFJTF46

PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.

(PSH)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-12-05 am EST
35.75 USD   -0.69%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Date of Annual London Investor Presentation

12/05/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) (the “Company”) today announced that it will hold its annual PSH Investor Presentation on 9 February 2023 at 15:00 GMT (10:00 EST).

Any person wishing to attend must be an existing PSH shareholder or bondholder at the time of the presentation. A livestream of the event will also be available. Additional eligibility and registration details are available at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (Events)


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.
05:31pPershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Date of Annual London Investor Presentation
BU
12/02Crypto Recap : Sam Bankman-Fried comes out of silence
MS
11/23Billionaire investor Ackman bets Hong Kong dollar peg can break
RE
11/23Bill Ackman bets Hong Kong dollar peg can break
RE
11/23Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Announces Transactions in Own Shares
AQ
11/18Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Announces Transactions in Own Shares
AQ
11/17Transcript : Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 17, 2..
CI
11/17EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Mixed as Investors Weigh Recess..
DJ
11/16UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/16UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 1 038 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,85x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 6 851 M 6 851 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 35,75 $
Average target price 33,70 $
Spread / Average Target -5,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Gonnella Chief Financial Officer
Anne Farlow Chairman
Bronwyn Nanette Curtis Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Henton Independent Non-Executive Director
Temitope Olugbeminiyi Lawani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.-12.41%6 899
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.45%10 039
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-4.97%5 631
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-7.70%4 056
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.53%3 984
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-19.57%3 492