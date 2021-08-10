Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSH   GG00BPFJTF46

PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.

(PSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pershing Square : Vivendi sells a 7.1% stake of UMG to Pershing Square for $2.8 billion

08/10/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Universal Music Group is seen in Zurich

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi said on Tuesday it had sold a 7.1% stake of Universal Music Group (UMG) to Pershing Square Holdings, managed by William Ackman, adding it could sell it a further 2.9% by Sept. 9, 2021.

The price of the transaction was $2.8 billion, based on an enterprise value of 35 billion euros ($41.01 billion) for 100% of UMG's share capital, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. 0.56% 35.8 Real-time Quote.1.71%
VIVENDI SE -0.17% 29.57 Real-time Quote.12.28%
All news about PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.
02:32pPERSHING SQUARE : Vivendi sells a 7.1% stake of UMG to Pershing Square for $2.8 ..
RE
01:10pPershing Square Takes 7.1% Stake in Universal Music Group
DJ
08/09Investment bank Jefferies raises pay for analysts - source
RE
08/04MARKET CHATTER : Bill Ackman's Hedge Fund to Raise $1 Billion for Universal Musi..
MT
08/03PERSHING SQUARE : Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Monthly Net Asset Valu..
PU
07/29PERSHING SQUARE : Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Regular Weekly Net Ass..
PU
07/28PERSHING SQUARE : Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Confirms Third Quarter 2021 Div..
PU
07/28PERSHING SQUARE : Confirms Third Quarter 2021 Dividend for Shareholders
AQ
07/27Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Confirms Third Quarterly 2021 Dividend, Payabl..
CI
07/22PERSHING SQUARE : Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Regular Weekly Net Ass..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 1 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,67x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 7 129 M 7 129 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 35,60 $
Average target price 39,90 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Anthony Botta Chief Financial Officer & Director
Anne Farlow Chairman
Bronwyn Nanette Curtis Senior Independent Director
Andrew Henton Independent Non-Executive Director
Temitope Olugbeminiyi Lawani Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.1.71%7 089
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION19.06%8 966
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.29.53%6 116
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.02%3 996
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION51.39%3 176
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.12.73%2 682