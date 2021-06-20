Log in
    PSTH   US71531R1095

PERSHING SQUARE TONTINE HOLDINGS, LTD.

(PSTH)
Pershing Square Tontine : Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation

06/20/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) today released a presentation on its website that further describes the transactions announced earlier today. The presentation can be found here.

About Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd., a Delaware corporation, is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a private company. PSTH is sponsored by Pershing Square TH Sponsor, LLC (the “Sponsor”), an affiliate of Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P., a registered investment advisor with approximately $14 billion of assets under management. www.PSTontine.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1 432 M - -
Net cash 2020 25,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 540 M 4 540 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Technical analysis trends PERSHING SQUARE TONTINE HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Albert Ackman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benny Hakim President
Michael Gonnella Chief Financial Officer
Lisa Hall Gersh Independent Director
Michael Ovitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSHING SQUARE TONTINE HOLDINGS, LTD.-18.11%4 540
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.17%29 567
HAL TRUST28.84%15 246
KINNEVIK AB53.16%10 434
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY32.08%10 376
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%10 073