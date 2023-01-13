Advanced search
    PSN   GB0006825383

PERSIMMON PLC

(PSN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:05:45 2023-01-13 am EST
1411.25 GBX   +0.48%
04:42aBerenberg likes Pendragon; HSBC cuts Keywords
AN
02:09aUK's Taylor Wimpey flags weak housing market on economic uncertainty
RE
01/12FTSE 100 Closed Up Boosted by UK Retail, Housebuilders
DJ
Berenberg likes Pendragon; HSBC cuts Keywords

01/13/2023 | 04:42am EST
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Thursday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

UBS cuts Persimmon price target to 1,220 (1,230) pence - 'sell'

----------

UBS raises Whitbread price target to 3,750 (3,505) pence - 'buy'

----------

SocGen raises Whitbread price target to 3,150 (2,790) pence - 'hold'

----------

Barclays raises Whitbread price target to 3,750 (3,500) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Bernstein raises Whitbread price target to 2,985 (2,700) pence - 'market-perform'

----------

Jefferies raises Whitbread price target to 3,500 (3,000) pence - 'buy'

----------

Bank of America raises Vodafone to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 131 (130) pence

----------

UBS cuts IAG to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 180 (165) pence

----------

Deutsche Bank raises SSE price target to 1,950 (1,900) pence - 'buy'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises National Grid price target to 1,070 (1,020) pence - 'hold'

----------

Credit Suisse raises Centrica price target to 135 (130) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises United Utilities target to 1,070 (1,000) pence - 'hold'

----------

Stifel cuts Croda International price target to 7,700 (8,100) pence - 'buy'

----------

UBS cuts Haleon price target to 400 (410) pence - 'buy'

----------

UBS cuts Unilever price target to 3,050 (3,170) pence - 'sell'

----------

UBS cuts Reckitt Benckiser price target to 7,500 (7,800) pence - 'buy'

----------

Credit Suisse raises JD Sports Fashion price target to 200 (190) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Bernstein raises Ocado price target to 1,700 (1,500) pence - 'outperform'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

UBS raises Wizz Air price target to 3,200 (2,360) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Davy raises Wizz Air to 'outperform'

----------

Citigroup raises Marks & Spencer price target to 150 (125) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Barclays raises Marks & Spencer price target to 165 (155) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Marks & Spencer price target to 145 (130) pence - 'sell'

----------

SocGen raises Marks & Spencer price target to 140 (118) pence - 'hold'

----------

JPMorgan raises Marks & Spencer price target to 115 (100) pence - 'underweight'

----------

SocGen raises Asos price target to 1,180 (1,072) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays raises Rathbones price target to 1,950 (1,700) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

UBS cuts Jupiter Fund Management to 'sell' (neutral) - price target 118 (96) pence

----------

Barclays cuts Tullow Oil price target to 63 (68) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays cuts Capricorn Energy price target to 238 (242) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Pennon to 'sell' (hold) - price target 870 (880) pence

----------

SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET

----------

Berenberg reinitiates Pendragon with 'buy' - price target 35 pence

----------

HSBC cuts Keywords Studios to 'hold' (buy) - price target 2,750 (2,900) pence

----------

Berenberg raises Griffin Mining price target to 170 (150) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays raises EnQuest price target to 32 (20) pence - 'underweight'

----------

Citigroup reinitiates Bank of Ireland with 'buy' - price target 10.60 EUR

----------

Citigroup raises AIB price target to 4.20 (3.55) EUR - 'buy'

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIB GROUP PLC 0.66% 3.676 Real-time Quote.1.00%
ASOS PLC 6.99% 753.5 Delayed Quote.38.79%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.26% 34.47 Delayed Quote.4.08%
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC 1.09% 9.25 Real-time Quote.2.81%
BARCLAYS PLC 1.10% 178.86 Delayed Quote.11.71%
BRENT OIL 0.67% 84.33 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC 0.20% 245.3 Delayed Quote.-6.49%
CENTRICA PLC 2.92% 98.2899 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.78% 49.09 Delayed Quote.7.69%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 1.32% 6997.43 Delayed Quote.4.57%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.31% 11.788 Delayed Quote.11.03%
ENQUEST PLC 0.60% 21.66484 Delayed Quote.0.70%
FTSE 100 0.51% 7828.39 Delayed Quote.3.67%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.45% 19929.13 Delayed Quote.3.55%
GRIFFIN MINING LIMITED 10.34% 80 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
HALEON PLC 0.92% 316.1 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 2.58% 156.8 Delayed Quote.23.43%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC -0.10% 159.5 Delayed Quote.26.60%
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC 0.14% 144 Delayed Quote.8.73%
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC -2.13% 2643.51 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC 3.10% 149.876 Delayed Quote.17.84%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 1.13% 1134.1 Real-time Quote.4.19%
NATIONAL GRID PLC -0.72% 1029 Delayed Quote.3.87%
OCADO GROUP PLC -0.37% 753.6 Delayed Quote.22.86%
PENDRAGON PLC 1.03% 19.195 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
PENNON GROUP PLC -3.04% 941.5 Delayed Quote.9.29%
PERSIMMON PLC -0.04% 1404 Delayed Quote.15.41%
RATHBONES GROUP PLC -0.24% 2075 Delayed Quote.2.21%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.91% 5966 Delayed Quote.2.85%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.53% 1593.91 Real-time Quote.3.44%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 0.14% 24.87 Real-time Quote.5.79%
SSE PLC -0.21% 1667 Delayed Quote.-2.45%
TULLOW OIL PLC 1.97% 37.2952 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
UNILEVER PLC 0.30% 4193.34 Delayed Quote.0.07%
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC -0.91% 1035 Delayed Quote.5.46%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.08% 92.07 Delayed Quote.9.27%
WHITBREAD PLC 1.31% 3056 Delayed Quote.17.51%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 3.46% 2853 Delayed Quote.45.55%
WTI 0.54% 78.715 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 752 M 4 565 M 4 565 M
Net income 2022 670 M 815 M 815 M
Net cash 2022 784 M 954 M 954 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,60x
Yield 2022 12,7%
Capitalization 4 483 M 5 456 M 5 456 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 196
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart PERSIMMON PLC
Duration : Period :
Persimmon Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSIMMON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 404,50 GBX
Average target price 1 450,31 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dean Kendal Finch Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Michael Windsor Chief Financial Officer
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Nigel Gordon Mills Senior Independent Director
Peter Simon Litherland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERSIMMON PLC15.41%5 456
D.R. HORTON, INC.7.27%32 946
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.99%14 962
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.2.21%11 918
PULTEGROUP, INC.9.44%11 352
PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER0.00%7 269