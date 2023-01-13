Berenberg likes Pendragon; HSBC cuts Keywords

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Thursday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
UBS cuts Persimmon price target to 1,220 (1,230) pence - 'sell'
----------
UBS raises Whitbread price target to 3,750 (3,505) pence - 'buy'
----------
SocGen raises Whitbread price target to 3,150 (2,790) pence - 'hold'
----------
Barclays raises Whitbread price target to 3,750 (3,500) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Bernstein raises Whitbread price target to 2,985 (2,700) pence - 'market-perform'
----------
Jefferies raises Whitbread price target to 3,500 (3,000) pence - 'buy'
----------
Bank of America raises Vodafone to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 131 (130) pence
----------
UBS cuts IAG to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 180 (165) pence
----------
Deutsche Bank raises SSE price target to 1,950 (1,900) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises National Grid price target to 1,070 (1,020) pence - 'hold'
----------
Credit Suisse raises Centrica price target to 135 (130) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises United Utilities target to 1,070 (1,000) pence - 'hold'
----------
Stifel cuts Croda International price target to 7,700 (8,100) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS cuts Haleon price target to 400 (410) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS cuts Unilever price target to 3,050 (3,170) pence - 'sell'
----------
UBS cuts Reckitt Benckiser price target to 7,500 (7,800) pence - 'buy'
----------
Credit Suisse raises JD Sports Fashion price target to 200 (190) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Bernstein raises Ocado price target to 1,700 (1,500) pence - 'outperform'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
UBS raises Wizz Air price target to 3,200 (2,360) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Davy raises Wizz Air to 'outperform'
----------
Citigroup raises Marks & Spencer price target to 150 (125) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Barclays raises Marks & Spencer price target to 165 (155) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Marks & Spencer price target to 145 (130) pence - 'sell'
----------
SocGen raises Marks & Spencer price target to 140 (118) pence - 'hold'
----------
JPMorgan raises Marks & Spencer price target to 115 (100) pence - 'underweight'
----------
SocGen raises Asos price target to 1,180 (1,072) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises Rathbones price target to 1,950 (1,700) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
UBS cuts Jupiter Fund Management to 'sell' (neutral) - price target 118 (96) pence
----------
Barclays cuts Tullow Oil price target to 63 (68) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays cuts Capricorn Energy price target to 238 (242) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Pennon to 'sell' (hold) - price target 870 (880) pence
----------
SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET
----------
Berenberg reinitiates Pendragon with 'buy' - price target 35 pence
----------
HSBC cuts Keywords Studios to 'hold' (buy) - price target 2,750 (2,900) pence
----------
Berenberg raises Griffin Mining price target to 170 (150) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises EnQuest price target to 32 (20) pence - 'underweight'
----------
Citigroup reinitiates Bank of Ireland with 'buy' - price target 10.60 EUR
----------
Citigroup raises AIB price target to 4.20 (3.55) EUR - 'buy'
----------
