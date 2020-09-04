Log in
PERSIMMON PLC

British watchdog starts probe into big homebuilders over leasehold practices

09/04/2020 | 02:54am EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Saint Albans

Britain's competition regulator on Friday launched an investigation into four of the country's biggest housebuilders, saying they may have broken a consumer protection law in relation to leasehold homes.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was opening enforcement cases against Barratt Developments, Persimmon Homes, Taylor Wimpey and Countryside Properties.

The CMA uncovered evidence of potentially unfair terms with regards to ground rents in leasehold contracts and potential mis-selling, it said.

"It is unacceptable for housing developers to mislead or take advantage of homebuyers," Andrea Coscelli, CMA's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

CMA said the possible outcomes of this investigation could include court action, if necessary, or legal commitments from companies to change their practices.

Barratt in a statement said it was cooperating with the watchdog.

Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Countryside were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC -1.35% 539.4 Delayed Quote.-27.75%
COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC -1.87% 325.6 Delayed Quote.-28.47%
PERSIMMON PLC -1.46% 2641 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC -4.13% 120.85 Delayed Quote.-37.51%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 134 M 4 161 M 4 161 M
Net income 2020 688 M 913 M 913 M
Net cash 2020 1 005 M 1 334 M 1 334 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 4,33%
Capitalization 8 418 M 11 159 M 11 175 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 5 155
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart PERSIMMON PLC
Duration : Period :
Persimmon Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSIMMON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2 945,77 GBX
Last Close Price 2 641,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Jenkinson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Michael Hugh Killoran Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Rachel Elizabeth Kentleton Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Gordon Mills Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSIMMON PLC-2.00%11 159
D.R. HORTON, INC.38.18%25 663
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-14.51%17 859
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-10.61%13 405
PULTEGROUP, INC.18.92%11 851
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-4.34%7 719
Categories
Free services
