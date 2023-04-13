HSBC lifts housebuilders; Peel cuts Britvic

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
HSBC raises Persimmon to 'buy' (hold) - price target 1,550 (1,410) pence
----------
HSBC raises Barratt Developments to 'buy' (hold) - price target 570 (390) pence
----------
HSBC raises Taylor Wimpey to 'buy' (hold) - price target 150 (105) pence
----------
HSBC raises Berkeley Group to 'hold' (reduce) - price target 4,000 (3,000) pence
----------
JPMorgan cuts WPP price target to 1,240 (1,300) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Jefferies cuts CRH price target to 60.00 (60.70) EUR - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises Smiths Group price target to 2,040 (1,980) pence - 'buy'
----------
Bank of America raises International Consolidated Airlines price target to 2.8 (2.7) EUR - 'buy'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
HSBC raises Crest Nicholson to 'buy' (hold) - price target 270 (230) pence
----------
HSBC raises Redrow to 'buy' (hold) - price target 670 (500) pence
----------
HSBC raises Bellway to 'buy' (hold) - price target 2,700 (2,030) pence
----------
Peel Hunt cuts Britvic to 'hold' (buy) - price target 920 pence
----------
Canaccord cuts John Wood Group to 'hold' (buy) - price target 240 (275) pence
----------
Jefferies raises Darktrace price target to 500 (425) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Synthomer price target to 150 (170) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Close Brothers price target to 1,150 (1,200) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC raises Centamin price target to 135 (130) pence - 'outperform'
----------
RBC cuts JTC price target to 760 (820) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
Bank of America raises easyJet price target to 400 (350) pence - 'underperform'
----------
SMALL CAP AND OTHER STOCKS
----------
Berenberg raises Tharisa price target to 290 (270) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Industrials REIT to 'hold' (buy) - price target 168 (165) pence
----------
Bank of America cuts Ryanair price target to 19 (20) EUR - 'buy'
----------
