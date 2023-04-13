Advanced search
    PSN   GB0006825383

PERSIMMON PLC

(PSN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:02:27 2023-04-13 am EDT
1250.75 GBX   +2.82%
04:50aHSBC lifts housebuilders; Peel cuts Britvic
AN
04:06aStocks edge up; housebuilders lead gains
AN
04/13PERSIMMON PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
HSBC lifts housebuilders; Peel cuts Britvic

04/13/2023 | 04:50am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

HSBC raises Persimmon to 'buy' (hold) - price target 1,550 (1,410) pence

----------

HSBC raises Barratt Developments to 'buy' (hold) - price target 570 (390) pence

----------

HSBC raises Taylor Wimpey to 'buy' (hold) - price target 150 (105) pence

----------

HSBC raises Berkeley Group to 'hold' (reduce) - price target 4,000 (3,000) pence

----------

JPMorgan cuts WPP price target to 1,240 (1,300) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Jefferies cuts CRH price target to 60.00 (60.70) EUR - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises Smiths Group price target to 2,040 (1,980) pence - 'buy'

----------

Bank of America raises International Consolidated Airlines price target to 2.8 (2.7) EUR - 'buy'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

HSBC raises Crest Nicholson to 'buy' (hold) - price target 270 (230) pence

----------

HSBC raises Redrow to 'buy' (hold) - price target 670 (500) pence

----------

HSBC raises Bellway to 'buy' (hold) - price target 2,700 (2,030) pence

----------

Peel Hunt cuts Britvic to 'hold' (buy) - price target 920 pence

----------

Canaccord cuts John Wood Group to 'hold' (buy) - price target 240 (275) pence

----------

Jefferies raises Darktrace price target to 500 (425) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Synthomer price target to 150 (170) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Close Brothers price target to 1,150 (1,200) pence - 'buy'

----------

RBC raises Centamin price target to 135 (130) pence - 'outperform'

----------

RBC cuts JTC price target to 760 (820) pence - 'sector perform'

----------

Bank of America raises easyJet price target to 400 (350) pence - 'underperform'

----------

SMALL CAP AND OTHER STOCKS

----------

Berenberg raises Tharisa price target to 290 (270) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Industrials REIT to 'hold' (buy) - price target 168 (165) pence

----------

Bank of America cuts Ryanair price target to 19 (20) EUR - 'buy'

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.80% 28.48 Delayed Quote.-14.01%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC 2.48% 478.85 Delayed Quote.17.72%
BELLWAY P.L.C. 3.93% 2330 Delayed Quote.17.54%
BRITVIC PLC -1.36% 888.5 Delayed Quote.16.09%
CENTAMIN PLC 1.72% 112.6 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC -0.45% 894 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC 3.47% 238.4 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
CRH PLC -0.36% 3882 Delayed Quote.18.10%
DARKTRACE PLC 2.06% 248 Delayed Quote.-6.07%
EASYJET PLC -0.28% 489.325 Delayed Quote.51.17%
FTSE 100 -0.06% 7820.31 Delayed Quote.5.01%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.14% 19030.45 Delayed Quote.0.79%
INDUSTRIALS REIT LIMITED 1.33% 37.25 End-of-day quote.39.72%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 0.52% 144.9713 Delayed Quote.16.40%
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC -0.65% 213 Delayed Quote.58.64%
JTC PLC 0.95% 744.5 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.83% 1168.16 Real-time Quote.6.65%
PERSIMMON PLC 3.27% 1256.5 Delayed Quote.4.89%
REDROW PLC 3.94% 496.4 Delayed Quote.5.24%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 0.21% 14.345 Real-time Quote.17.24%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.07% 1587.75 Real-time Quote.4.00%
SMITHS GROUP PLC -0.12% 1673 Delayed Quote.4.79%
SYNTHOMER PLC -0.97% 122.2 Delayed Quote.-14.42%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 2.52% 121.03 Delayed Quote.16.13%
THARISA PLC 0.83% 23 End-of-day quote.14.94%
THE BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 1.88% 4277 Delayed Quote.11.26%
WPP PLC 0.06% 940.2 Delayed Quote.14.51%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 476 M 3 086 M 3 086 M
Net income 2023 246 M 307 M 307 M
Net cash 2023 780 M 972 M 972 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 5,48%
Capitalization 4 075 M 5 079 M 5 079 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 554
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart PERSIMMON PLC
Duration : Period :
Persimmon Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSIMMON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 276,50 GBX
Average target price 1 382,80 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dean Kendal Finch Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Michael Windsor Chief Financial Officer
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Nigel Gordon Mills Senior Independent Director
Peter Simon Litherland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERSIMMON PLC4.89%5 079
D.R. HORTON, INC.10.90%33 948
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.29%15 533
PULTEGROUP, INC.31.23%13 403
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.14.89%13 336
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.19.19%6 585
