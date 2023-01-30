Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Persimmon Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSN   GB0006825383

PERSIMMON PLC

(PSN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:17:21 2023-01-30 am EST
1428.00 GBX   -1.07%
04:46aHousebuilders given six-week deadline to agree cladding UK package
AN
02:47aPersimmon Reaffirms UK Government Pledge to Repair Unsafe Buildings
MT
01/27UK to sign deal with homebuilders to fix building safety issues - Sky News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Housebuilders given six-week deadline to agree cladding UK package

01/30/2023 | 04:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Housebuilders and developers have six weeks to agree to a GBP2 billion remediation package for unsafe buildings or face "significant consequences", the UK government said on Monday.

Together with an earlier Building Safety Levy, it means developers will pay about GBP5 billion, as the UK government moves to shore up building safety in the wake of the Grenfell fire in London back in 2017.

Among London-listed housebuilders, Persimmon PLC was down 0.9% in morning trade. Barratt Developments PLC was 1.2% lower and Berkeley Group Holdings PLC was down 0.9%.

"The government has set a six-week deadline for developers to sign the legal agreements and is warning that companies who fail to sign and comply with the terms of the contract will face significant consequences. Legislation will be brought forward in the spring giving the secretary of state powers to prevent developers from operating freely in the housing market if they fail to sign and comply with the remediation contract," the UK Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities said.

The department is led by Michael Gove.

Gove added: "Today marks another significant step towards righting the wrongs of the past and protecting innocent leaseholders, who are trapped in their homes and facing unfair and crippling costs. Too many developers, along with product manufacturers and freeholders, have profited from these unsafe buildings and have a moral duty to do the right thing and pay for their repair. In signing this contract, developers will be taking a big step towards restoring confidence in the sector and providing much needed certainty to all concerned.

"There will be nowhere to hide for those who fail to step up to their responsibilities - I will not hesitate to act and they will face significant consequences."

Gove said "faulty and ambiguous" was partly to blame for the Grenfell Tower disaster, PA reported on Sunday.

Evidence to the inquiry showed official guidance was widely seen to allow highly flammable cladding on tall building, prompting The Sunday Times to ask Michael Gove if he accepted the rules were wrong.

"Yes," he replied.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC -1.24% 460.3 Delayed Quote.17.41%
PERSIMMON PLC -1.04% 1429 Delayed Quote.18.61%
THE BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -1.04% 4194 Delayed Quote.12.38%
All news about PERSIMMON PLC
04:46aHousebuilders given six-week deadline to agree cladding UK package
AN
02:47aPersimmon Reaffirms UK Government Pledge to Repair Unsafe Buildings
MT
01/27UK to sign deal with homebuilders to fix building safety issues - Sky News
RE
01/23Jefferies cuts Berkeley; HSBC cuts St James's
AN
01/23FTSE 100 Rises After Strong US Close
DJ
01/23Stocks open higher; hawkish ECB boosts euro
AN
01/19FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.1% as Early Year Optimism Runs Into Turbulence
DJ
01/19Stocks slump on fear for US economy, debt ceiling
AN
01/19UK House Prices Falling Faster than Expected - RICS
DJ
01/19UK Housebuilders Fall as Market Hits Weakest Since 2010
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERSIMMON PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 771 M 4 669 M 4 669 M
Net income 2022 684 M 846 M 846 M
Net cash 2022 841 M 1 041 M 1 041 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,87x
Yield 2022 11,8%
Capitalization 4 608 M 5 705 M 5 705 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 5 196
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart PERSIMMON PLC
Duration : Period :
Persimmon Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSIMMON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 443,50 GBX
Average target price 1 444,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 0,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dean Kendal Finch Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Michael Windsor Chief Financial Officer
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Nigel Gordon Mills Senior Independent Director
Peter Simon Litherland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERSIMMON PLC18.61%5 705
D.R. HORTON, INC.8.28%33 144
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.24%15 756
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.6.88%12 710
PULTEGROUP, INC.15.57%11 988
PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER0.00%7 162