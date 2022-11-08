LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Peel cuts Persimmon; Liberum raises Hammerson

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Monday:
FTSE 100
Peel Hunt cuts Persimmon to 'add' ('buy')
SocGen initiates Segro with 'buy'
Bank of America cuts Whitbread price target to 3,300 (3,500) pence - 'buy'
Credit Suisse cuts AB Foods price target to 2,150 (2,300) pence - 'outperform'
Goldman Sachs cuts Kingfisher price target to 240 (275) pence - 'neutral'
JPMorgan cuts GSK price target to 1,600 (1,900) pence - 'neutral'
JPMorgan reinitiates National Grid with 'overweight' - price target 1,150 pence
FTSE 250
Goldman Sachs raises Direct Line price target to 255 (245) pence - 'buy'
Credit Suisse raises Hiscox price target to 1,230 (1,200) pence - 'outperform'
Credit Suisse raises Lancashire price target to 770 (760) pence - 'outperform'
Barclays cuts Hikma Pharmaceutical target to 1,350 (1,400) pence - 'equal weight'
Berenberg starts Babcock International with 'buy' - price target 425 pence
Investec cuts Vistry to 'hold'
RBC raises 3i Infrastructure price target to 390 (385) pence - 'outperform'
Liberum raises Hammerson to 'hold' ('sell') - target 20 (15) pence
Credit Suisse starts Watches of Switzerland with 'outperform' - price target 1,075 pence
UBS cuts Wizz Air price target to 2,360 (2,925) pence - 'neutral'
SMALL CAP AND OTHER MAIN MARKET
SocGen cuts Kingspan price target to 72 (75) EUR - 'buy'
JPMorgan cuts Kingspan price target to 64 (66) EUR - 'neutral'
Citigroup cuts ITM Power to 'neutral' (buy)
Peel Hunt initiates Alpha Financial Markets Consulting with 'add', target 423 pence
