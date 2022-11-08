Advanced search
LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Peel cuts Persimmon; Liberum raises Hammerson

11/08/2022 | 04:40am EST
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Monday:

FTSE 100

Peel Hunt cuts Persimmon to 'add' ('buy')

SocGen initiates Segro with 'buy'

Bank of America cuts Whitbread price target to 3,300 (3,500) pence - 'buy'

Credit Suisse cuts AB Foods price target to 2,150 (2,300) pence - 'outperform'

Goldman Sachs cuts Kingfisher price target to 240 (275) pence - 'neutral'

JPMorgan cuts GSK price target to 1,600 (1,900) pence - 'neutral'

JPMorgan reinitiates National Grid with 'overweight' - price target 1,150 pence

FTSE 250

Goldman Sachs raises Direct Line price target to 255 (245) pence - 'buy'

Credit Suisse raises Hiscox price target to 1,230 (1,200) pence - 'outperform'

Credit Suisse raises Lancashire price target to 770 (760) pence - 'outperform'

Barclays cuts Hikma Pharmaceutical target to 1,350 (1,400) pence - 'equal weight'

Berenberg starts Babcock International with 'buy' - price target 425 pence

Investec cuts Vistry to 'hold'

RBC raises 3i Infrastructure price target to 390 (385) pence - 'outperform'

Liberum raises Hammerson to 'hold' ('sell') - target 20 (15) pence

Credit Suisse starts Watches of Switzerland with 'outperform' - price target 1,075 pence

UBS cuts Wizz Air price target to 2,360 (2,925) pence - 'neutral'

SMALL CAP AND OTHER MAIN MARKET

SocGen cuts Kingspan price target to 72 (75) EUR - 'buy'

JPMorgan cuts Kingspan price target to 64 (66) EUR - 'neutral'

Citigroup cuts ITM Power to 'neutral' (buy)

Peel Hunt initiates Alpha Financial Markets Consulting with 'add', target 423 pence

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3I GROUP PLC 0.28% 1239 Delayed Quote.-14.73%
3I INFRASTRUCTURE PLC 3.13% 329.513 Delayed Quote.-9.87%
ALPHA FINANCIAL MARKETS CONSULTING PLC -1.36% 387.4 Delayed Quote.-17.55%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 5.01% 1496.5 Delayed Quote.-28.86%
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC 4.11% 285.27 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.60% 37.01 Delayed Quote.-16.81%
BARCLAYS PLC 1.91% 155.45 Delayed Quote.-18.40%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.33% 45.73 Delayed Quote.-24.28%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.29% 4.06 Delayed Quote.-54.13%
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC -2.51% 194.4001 Delayed Quote.-28.53%
FTSE 100 -0.28% 7281.14 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.06% 18570.85 Delayed Quote.-21.89%
GSK PLC 0.22% 1381.2 Delayed Quote.-16.20%
HAMMERSON PLC 8.05% 23.21 Delayed Quote.-34.51%
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 1.39% 1275 Delayed Quote.-43.33%
HISCOX LTD -0.49% 974 Delayed Quote.13.89%
INVESTEC GROUP -0.73% 92.32 End-of-day quote.5.45%
ITM POWER PLC -4.10% 85.7214 Delayed Quote.-77.41%
KINGFISHER PLC -1.20% 222.4 Delayed Quote.-33.37%
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC -1.34% 53 Real-time Quote.-48.84%
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.29% 572.5 Delayed Quote.9.43%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 1.23% 967.468 Delayed Quote.-9.81%
PERSIMMON PLC -5.56% 1248 Delayed Quote.-53.68%
SEGRO PLC -0.13% 777.4 Delayed Quote.-45.81%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 1.10% 23.85 Real-time Quote.-21.90%
VISTRY GROUP PLC -2.66% 604 Delayed Quote.-47.55%
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC 1.62% 910.9975 Delayed Quote.-36.87%
WHITBREAD PLC -0.59% 2521.69 Delayed Quote.-15.29%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.39% 2007 Delayed Quote.-52.63%
All news about PERSIMMON PLC
04:38aTOP NEWS: Persimmon house sales rate weakens as UK mortgage rates rise
AN
04:37aEuropean shares rangebound with all eyes on U.S. midterms
RE
04:06aPersimmon's Cautious Update Drags Down Fellow House Builders
DJ
03:56aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks fall ahead of US midterms; AB Foods rises
AN
03:29aUK's FTSE 100 falls as miners, energy stocks weigh
RE
03:06aFTSE Seen Extending Losses as U.S. Election Caution Dominates
DJ
02:52aLONDON BRIEFING: AB Foods share buyback; Persimmon sales rate weakens
AN
02:28aPersimmon On Track For FY22 New Home Deliveries Target
MT
02:15aUK's Persimmon flags slowing demand amid surge in mortgage rates
RE
02:14aPersimmon : Trading Update 08 November 2022 1 items
PU
Analyst Recommendations on PERSIMMON PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 3 768 M 4 320 M 4 320 M
Net income 2022 784 M 899 M 899 M
Net cash 2022 889 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,38x
Yield 2022 17,1%
Capitalization 4 223 M 4 843 M 4 843 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 5 196
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart PERSIMMON PLC
Duration : Period :
Persimmon Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSIMMON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 323,00 GBX
Average target price 1 731,73 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dean Kendal Finch Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Michael Windsor Chief Financial Officer
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Nigel Gordon Mills Senior Independent Director
Peter Simon Litherland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERSIMMON PLC-53.68%4 843
D.R. HORTON, INC.-30.72%26 106
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-8.22%13 582
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-1.44%10 993
PULTEGROUP, INC.-32.26%8 821
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-2.29%5 589