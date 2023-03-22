Persimmon : Annual Financial Report

A more challenging period but opportunities ahead Following the swift rise in interest rates the Group acted quickly to enhance its already strong investment discipline and working capital cost controls, to protect our cash position and in the longer-term provide the flexibility to pursue new growth opportunities. We have a strong platform to prepare for a new growth phase when market conditions permit. Although 2023 will be a difficult year, Persimmon has the opportunity to expand our outlet network at the right time through disciplined and targeted investment and a more sophisticated approach to securing planning to expedite approvals. We are hopeful that by next year we will be expanding once more, delivering more new homes for customers and sustainable returns for shareholders. Industry leadership Although the national political environment has become more challenging as backbench anti-new housing forces have gained strength, we are pleased to continue to lead the industry with cladding and fire safety remediation. We were proud to be first with our initial commitment in February 2021 to protect leaseholders from the costs of remediation in any multi-storey development we built. The government's developer remediation contract seeks to contractualise our existing commitment; a commitment we are already making good progress on. We expect to sign the contract imminently. We are also engaged in similarly positive discussions with the Welsh and Scottish governments. Persimmon Plc | Annual Report | December 2022

As announced in November 2022, the Group increased our provision for building safety remediation across the UK to £350m (before spend to date), resulting in a £275m exceptional charge for the year. This increase reflects the extensive work we have done to get a more detailed understanding of costs over the last year. The government has also broadened the scope of works required this year to include non-cladding fire related build defects, resulting in both an increase in the amount of work required and in the number of eligible buildings. This has also happened against a background of significant build cost inflation during the period. We expect the work to be largely completed with the associated cash impact - over the next three years. Capital allocation policy Persimmon remains a fundamentally strong business, with industry-leading financial performance through the cycle. The actions we are currently taking will strengthen our capabilities to grow and deliver sustainable returns over time to shareholders. A new capital allocation policy was announced in November to deliver sustainable returns to shareholders while investing in future growth through disciplined expansion of our industry- leading land portfolio and enhancing our quality and service capabilities. Alongside this the Board considers our current assessment of prevailing market conditions, the sector's increased tax contribution and building safety remediation costs. For 2022, the Board proposes a final dividend of 60p per share to be paid on 5 May 2023 to shareholders on the register on 14 April 2023, following shareholder approval at the AGM. This dividend is the final and only dividend in respect of financial year 2022. The Board's intention is to at least maintain the 2022 dividend per share in 2023, with a view to growing this over time. As previously announced, payments will be made semi-annually with an interim dividend paid in the second half of this year in relation to 2023.

Board changes The only Board change during the year was Jason Windsor joining on 11 July 2022 as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Mike Killoran following his retirement in January 2022. The Board warmly welcomes Jason to the business. Finally, on behalf of the whole Board I would like to thank our colleagues, subcontractors and suppliers for their hard work and determination to deliver a good performance in 2022. This year will not be easy. Sometimes in life you have to go backwards in order to move forwards. I am convinced our long-term future is bright and we all look forward to working together to maintain Persimmon's industry-leading position and deliver more quality homes for our customers and sustainable returns for our shareholders through the cycle. Roger Devlin Chairman 28 February 2023