Persimmon : Download Announcement (PDF – 653KB)

HALF YEAR RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 Building an even stronger business whilst sustaining industry-leading performance Persimmon Plc today announces its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2022. Strong demand - average private sales rate for the period c.1% ahead year on year, with robust forward sales position and re-iterate guidance of 14,500 -15,000 legal completions this year;

re-iterate guidance of 14,500 -15,000 legal completions this year; 6,652 new home completions (2021: 7,406) as Group rebuilds its outlet position;

Robust financial performance delivering industry-leading margins and ROCE;

industry-leading margins and ROCE; Strong customer service, build quality and efficiency;

On track to achieve c.10% increase in active outlets by the end of the current year with 60 outlets opened in the period;

8,829 plots brought into the business across 37 locations - a replacement rate of over 130%;

Returned £750m to shareholders by July 2022. Highlights H1 2022 H1 2021 New home completions 6,652 7,406 New home average selling price £245,597 £236,199 Total Group revenues1 £1.69bn £1.84bn New housing gross margin2 31.0% 30.9% Profit before tax £439.7m £480.1m Cash at 30 June £0.78bn £1.32bn Owned and under control land holdings at 30 June 89,052 plots 85,771 plots Current forward sales position £2.32bn £2.23bn Capital return (per share) 125p (April 2022) 125p (March 2021) 110p (July 2022) 110p (August 2021) Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive, said: "Persimmon continues to perform well. We are making important progress in quality, service, land investment opportunities and efficiencies to build an even stronger business, while continuing to deliver the strong financial returns that Persimmon is renowned for. Demand for our attractively priced, high quality homes has remained robust, with our average private sales rates for the period being c.1% ahead year on year. Our customer satisfaction score3 is currently 92%. We have some exciting new sites coming into the business at industry-leading margins, with a land replacement rate for the period of over 130% and expanded production in our own brick, tile and timber frame factories, is further enhancing our supply resilience and cost efficiency, enabling us to re-iterate our guidance of 14,500 - 15,000 legal completions for the full year. "We are on track to achieve a c.10% increase in our active outlets by the end of the current year as we work to rebuild our outlet position after a land buying pause three years ago and are tackling the on-going challenges in the planning system. We are stepping up proactive engagement with local authorities, enhancing our approach to developing attractive communities and raising the bar on design to help mitigate planning challenges. We continue to expect our volume delivery to be significantly higher in the second half of the year. "Our combination of compelling affordability and high levels of service and build quality, coupled with our well-located sites provides a uniquely strong and sustainable customer proposition. It is by strengthening this proposition further that we will achieve our ambition of becoming Britain's best homebuilder for both customers and shareholders, consistently delivering high quality homes, excellent customer service and industry-leading financial returns." Building an even stronger business Robust first half performance Robust first half performance against strong comparator - profit before tax of £439.7m (2021: £480.1m);

Managing the balance of inflationary pressures effectively - housing gross margin 2 up on same period last year (31.0% vs 30.9%);

up on same period last year (31.0% vs 30.9%); Average private sales rate for the period was c.1% ahead year on year;

Underlying return on average capital employed 4 of 30.9% (December 2021: 35.8%) - over the last 3 years the

Group's underlying return on average capital employed has been 34.2% reflecting the sustained success of the business;

of 30.9% (December 2021: 35.8%) - over the last 3 years the Group's underlying return on average capital employed has been 34.2% reflecting the sustained success of the business; 235p per share paid in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021. Placing customers at the heart of our business Persimmon Way fully embedded across the business and operating well;

HBF 8-week customer satisfaction score 3 currently 92%;

8-week customer satisfaction score currently 92%; Trustpilot score 5 improved by 30% since the start of the year;

improved by 30% since the start of the year; NHBC Reportable Items 6 improved by 25% since December 2020;

improved by 25% since December 2020; Largest team of independent quality inspectors in the industry providing quality assurance on each of our homes;

New product range, marketing rebrand and service enhancements are strengthening our offer to customers to meet their aspirations and earn their trust and loyalty;

Our average private selling price of £267,325 is c.20% below the UK's national average selling price 7 , demonstrating the enduring strength of our value offer to customers. Building a strong platform for success High quality land holdings, with 89,052 plots owned and under control at 30 June 2022 (December 2021: 88,043),

with a land cost to anticipated revenue ratio 8 of 12.2% (December 2021: 11.9%);

with a land cost to anticipated revenue ratio of 12.2% (December 2021: 11.9%); Disciplined land replacement - 8,829 plots brought into the business across 37 locations at industry-leading margins;

industry-leading margins; On track to achieve a c.10% increase in our active outlets by the end of the year, with 60 opened in the first half and around 70 forecast to open in the second half of the year, although on-going planning delays continue to present risk;

on-going planning delays continue to present risk; Build rates improved by c.10% compared with pre-Covid levels;

pre-Covid levels; Continuing to invest in our people - around 90% of our site colleagues have achieved a relevant NVQ qualification (December 2020: 21%) and we have been recognised as a Top 100 Apprentice Employer. Driving value BrickWorks, TileWorks and Space4 factories all increasing output, providing supply resilience and efficiency;

Enhanced data and management tools introduced to drive greater consistency in build times and quality;

Strengthened centralised procurement driving efficiencies and pooling shared resource to manage supply challenges. Our communities Delivering homes around 30% more energy efficient than existing housing stock making them more cost efficient to run for our customers;

Invested over £610m in local communities over the last 18 months, delivering 3,632 homes to our housing association partners;

Continuing to protect leaseholders from the cost of cladding removal; five of our developments have secured EWS1 certificates. Proactively engaging with Management Companies and their agents on works required on all other identified developments built by Persimmon. Outlook Demand is strong with the Group's average private sales rate in the period around 1% ahead year on year and a robust forward order book of £2.32bn;

Robust start to the second half; average private sales rates for the first seven weeks 11% down year on year against a strong comparator and as we return to a more normal seasonal pattern, and up 8% on 2019 being the most recent, more typical trading year;

Currently over 90% forward sold for the current year;

Sales price inflation currently mitigating the cost inflation the industry is experiencing;

Continue to target around 10% growth in outlets by the end of the current year, with enhanced placemaking and design approach and proactive local authority engagement expected to mitigate on-going planning challenges;

on-going planning challenges; Re-iterate our guidance of 14,500-15,000 completions for the full year;

our guidance of 14,500-15,000 completions for the full year; While near term uncertainties continue the longer-term fundamentals remain strong. Our work to become Britain's best homebuilder will build an even stronger and sustainable business delivering for customers and shareholders alike. Footnotes The Group's total revenues include the fair value of consideration received or receivable on the sale of part exchange properties and income from the provision of broadband internet services. Housing revenues are the revenues generated on the sale of newly built residential properties only. Stated on new housing revenues of £1,633.7m (2021: £1,749.3m) and gross profits of £506.2m (2021: £540.5m). The Group participates in a National New Homes Survey, run by the Home Builders Federation. The rating system is based on the number of customers who would recommend their builder to a friend. 12 month rolling average calculated on underlying operating profit and total capital employed (including land creditors). Underlying operating profit is stated before goodwill impairment of £5.5m (December 2021: £6.2m). Trustpilot is a digital review platform open to the public. Scores are based on all of the service reviews received on the platform. A Reportable Item is an area of non-compliance with NHBC standards. The item is rectified fully before completion of the home. National average selling price for new build homes sourced from the UK House Price Index as calculated by the Office for National Statistics from data provided by HM Land Registry. Land cost value for the plot divided by the anticipated future revenue of the new home sold. For further information please contact: Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive Kevin Smith Jason Windsor, Chief Financial Officer Jos Bieneman Persimmon Plc Ellen Wilton Tel: +44 (0) 1904 642199 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7638 9571 There will be an analyst and investor presentation at 09.00 today, hosted by Group Chief Executive, Dean Finch and Chief Financial Officer, Jason Windsor. Analysts unable to attend in person may listen live via conference call by registering using the link below: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIeec490705a9148279d0424360eec3206 The presentation can be viewed via the webcast using the link below: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x3tot3oz An archived webcast of today's analyst presentation will be available on www.persimmonhomes.com/corporatefrom this afternoon. CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REVIEW Building an even stronger business Overview The business has performed well in the period. Demand has been strong, with the Group's average private weekly sales rate running at around 1% ahead year on year. In the period, we delivered 6,652 homes (2021: 7,406 homes) as we build up our outlet position whilst maintaining our disciplined approach to land investment opportunities. The Group's average selling price of £245,597 (2021: £236,199) has increased by 4% year on year resulting in housing revenue of £1.63bn (2021: £1.75bn). The Group's housing gross margin1 was ahead of last year (31.0% vs 30.9%) as we managed the cost inflationary pressures impacting our industry effectively and underlying housing operating margin2 was 27.0% (2021: 27.6%) reflecting the lower first half volumes on the rate of overhead recovery. The Group generated a profit before tax of £439.7m (2021: £480.1m) in the period. We are continuing to deliver an industry-leading financial performance whilst building an even stronger business for the future. During the period, we delivered higher quality homes at improved levels of build efficiency. The Group's average build rates per site were around 10% higher than pre-Covid levels and our customer satisfaction survey score3 continues to achieve a five-star rating. We are identifying exciting land investment opportunities whilst maintaining our disciplined approach. Our active outlet position is growing and the business remains on track to achieve a c.10% improvement in outlet numbers by the end of the year, despite the significant delays the industry is facing in achieving planning consents. Our off-site manufacturing facilities continue to provide both efficiency and resilience in supply, augmented by a strengthened and enhanced group procurement function. We are building an even stronger business that will sustainably deliver stakeholders expect, while maintaining the industry-leading financial shareholder returns. the high quality homes our customers and performance that underpins our superior Building sustained success Earlier this year we launched a new Mission, Vision and Values statement to guide the next stage of our development. Our Mission is to build homes customers can rely on at prices they can afford. To achieve this our Vision is to be Britain's leading homebuilder, with quality and customer service at its heart, building the best value homes on the market in sustainable and inclusive communities. Our five Values provide the behaviours that will help us achieve this Mission and Vision: customer focused; value driven; team work; social impact; and excellence always. We have a clear strategy to build an even stronger business while protecting Persimmon's great strengths. Reflecting the progress we have already made, I have refreshed and renewed the five priorities for the business that I launched shortly after I joined: Build quality: our ambition has grown from "build right, first time, every time" to trusted to deliver five-star homes consistently;

five-star homes consistently; Reinforcing trust: in seeking to build a compelling brand we will place customers at the heart of our business, trusted to deliver the best value homes customers can be proud of;

Disciplined growth: maintain our stringent appraisal, investing in high quality land in the right areas;

Industry-leading financial performance: sustain our industry-leading margins and returns and drive healthy profit and cash;

financial performance: sustain our industry-leading margins and returns and drive healthy profit and cash; Supporting sustainable communities: actively part of the net zero carbon economy transition, the communities we operate in and efforts to widen opportunity. These enhanced ambitions and renewed priorities are not ends in themselves. They recognise that Persimmon has an important role to play in society, including as a responsible company and employer. It is by strengthening our ability to consistently deliver high quality and service that we will sustain Persimmon's industry-leading financial performance. In the next section I will explain the progress we have made and the further opportunities ahead. Building an even stronger business There are five key features of the business that will continue to drive our industry-leading performance and returns. First, quality and service remain our priorities and reflect our determination to bring the customer into the heart of the business. Second, a relentless focus on driving value helps underpin both our unique value proposition and strong returns. Third, our experienced management teams across the business are driving our new ambitions across the country. Fourth, our disciplined land replacement strategy is being augmented by site planning and design standards that deliver attractive communities and engagement with local authorities to drive timely outlet openings. And, fifth, maintaining the Group's strong financial position is crucial. Customers at the heart of our business - quality and service We are placing customers at the heart of our business and I am determined to continue to drive improvements in build quality and customer service. This is key to our continued success and will deliver efficiencies across the Group. The Persimmon Way, the Group's construction excellence programme is fully embedded within the business and driving real results for our customers. We were delighted to be awarded a five-star rating in the annual HBF survey for the first time in Persimmon's history and have continued to track ahead of the five-star threshold for this survey year (current score: 92%3). Further encouraging evidence of our progress is provided by our 9 month HBF customer satisfaction score3 currently indicating a 25% improvement over the last two survey years. Our Trustpilot score4 has also improved markedly, increasing by 30% since the start of the year. Our team of 62 independent inspectors, which we believe to be the largest of its type in the industry, provides quality assurance at key stages of the build process for each home that we deliver. Working with the local management teams as an independent challenge they are helping to drive real improvement, with NHBC Reportable Items5 improving by 25% over the last eighteen months. We are embedding our new approach through independent assurance and analysis to help drive improved standards. Construction Quality Reviews (CQR) are now conducted by the NHBC, analysing the root cause of any quality issues. Our CQR score is currently running nearly 3% ahead of last year's average. We are conducting an external audit of the Persimmon Way's implementation across all of our businesses to identify key learnings and share best practice across the Group. Our 'Building a Safer Future Charter Champion' accreditation involves thorough reviews of our approach across all of our businesses and is progressing well. Three of our site managers recently achieved the NHBC's coveted Pride in the Job Awards. Our average private selling price of £267,325 is currently c. 20%6 below the market average. In striving to consistently deliver high build quality and service excellence, we are seeking to offer customers best value they can trust. Our new product range, enhanced service and improved marketing is seeking to deliver options that meet customers' aspirations at whatever stage of home buying they are at. We want to earn customers' trust and then keep it through repeat sales for them and those they recommend us to. FibreNest, our ultrafast full fibre broadband provider, continues to provide our customers with an important service. It currently has c.25,000 customers across over 310 sites. Driving value Alongside continually striving to build at a better quality more consistently, we are always seeking to drive value. The Group's build rates are around 10% higher than pre-Covid levels. As planned, we are expanding our vertical integration capabilities and driving efficiencies. The Group's Space4 factory provides us with an excellent advantage as timber frame homes can be built over 20% faster than traditionally built houses, and help mitigate challenges around the availability of some trades. In the period, 35% of the homes we delivered used timber frames. We have been actively reviewing where we can expand the use of timber frame construction. It is pleasing therefore that our Space4 factory has seen a 20% increase in its forward order book at the end of June, compared to the same time last year. We have recently submitted our pre-application plans to the local authority for our new Space4 factory and are targeting a full planning submission by the end of the year, to further increase production in the coming years. In addition, through new analytical approaches and data-based management tools we are identifying areas for focus and opportunities for sharing best practice in build programmes across the business to continue to secure improvements. Each of our off-site manufacturing facilities, BrickWorks, TileWorks and Space4, provide a resilience of supply alongside good cost efficiency. We are on track to expand production within BrickWorks by nearly 20% this year, with around 10% of further growth to come next year. Our TileWorks factory is projected to increase output by around 40% this year alone. Our strengthened central procurement team has helped use our Group-wide purchasing power to secure enhanced deals with key suppliers and supported regions experiencing specific material issues by sharing available resources, including from centrally-held contingency stock on key at-risk items. Land and planning Our well-established strategy of disciplined land investment, acquiring sites with embedded industry-leading margins in areas of high demand, has continued. In the first six months of the year we brought 8,829 plots into the business, across 37 locations. Since 1 January 2021, we have brought around 30,000 plots across c.140 sites into our already strong land holdings, a replacement rate of around 140%. At 30 June 2022, the Group had 89,052 owned and under control plots (December 2021: 88,043), with a land cost to anticipated revenue ratio7 of 12.2% (December 2021: 11.9%). While we have been strengthening our land pipeline, the combination of strong demand in 2020 and 2021, with lower land additions in 2019 and 2020, meant we were operating from a relatively low number of outlets at the start of the year. We remain on track to open around 70 outlets in the second half of the year, growing our position by around 10% over the course of the year, providing a robust platform for the future. It remains the case, however, that the delays and increasing complexity in the planning system are impacting our ability to open new outlets as promptly as we would like. 