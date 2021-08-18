Persimmon : Half Year Results Presentation 2021

2
AGENDA
Page
Presented by
Financial review
4
Mike Killoran
Building on strength
15
Dean Finch
Strong platform to deliver future growth
24
Strong trading, positive outlook
25
Appendices 1
- 5: Colleagues and Communities
27
Appendices 6
- 17: Financial information
33
3
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Robust performance
5
Sustaining industry leading margins
7
High quality land holdings
8
Platform for future growth
9
Well judged capital deployment
10
Healthy liquidity
11
Sustaining strength through the cycle
12
Resilient capital return programme
13
Industry leading long term returns
14
4
ROBUST PERFORMANCE
H1 2021
H1 2020
Change
New home legal completions
7,406
4,900
+ 51%
Operating profit
Average selling price
£236,199
£225,066
+ 4.9%
Underlying profit
£483.0m
New housing revenue
£1,749.3m
£1,102.8m
+ 59%
Goodwill impairment
(£3.9m)
Operating profits *
£293.2m
+ 65%
Reported profit
£479.1m
Operating margin - New housing **
27.6%
26.6%
+ 1.0%
Profit before tax *
£484.0m
£294.0m
Profit before tax
Net cash inflow from operations (pre working capital)
£491.8m
£298.6m
Cash
£1,315.2m
£828.9m
n/a
Land creditors
£365.7m
£374.5m
(2%)
£480.1m
Return on Average Capital Employed ***
37.9%
27.8%
+ 36%
Net asset value per share
1117.9p
1081.9p
+ 3%
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Persimmon plc published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:13:09 UTC.