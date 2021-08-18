Log in
    PSN   GB0006825383

PERSIMMON PLC

(PSN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/17 11:36:13 am
2870 GBX   -1.07%
02:33aPERSIMMON : Housebuilder Persimmon's forward sales up 9% from pre-pandemic levels
RE
02:14aPERSIMMON : Half Year Results 2021
PU
02:14aPERSIMMON : Half Year Results Presentation 2021
PU
Persimmon : Half Year Results Presentation 2021

08/18/2021 | 02:14am EDT
  • A secure and strong platform for future growth
  • Good progress in delivering improving service and quality
  • Focused on generating superior sustainable returns for the benefit of all stakeholders

2

AGENDA

Page

Presented by

Financial review

4

Mike Killoran

Building on strength

15

Dean Finch

Strong platform to deliver future growth

24

Dean Finch

Strong trading, positive outlook

25

Dean Finch

Appendices 1

- 5: Colleagues and Communities

27

Appendices 6

- 17: Financial information

33

3

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Page

Robust performance

5

Sustaining industry leading margins

7

High quality land holdings

8

Platform for future growth

9

Well judged capital deployment

10

Healthy liquidity

11

Sustaining strength through the cycle

12

Resilient capital return programme

13

Industry leading long term returns

14

4

ROBUST PERFORMANCE

H1 2021

H1 2020

Change

New home legal completions

7,406

4,900

+ 51%

Operating profit

Average selling price

£236,199

£225,066

+ 4.9%

Underlying profit

£483.0m

New housing revenue

£1,749.3m

£1,102.8m

+ 59%

Goodwill impairment

(£3.9m)

Operating profits *

£483.0m

£293.2m

+ 65%

Reported profit

£479.1m

Operating margin - New housing **

27.6%

26.6%

+ 1.0%

Profit before tax *

£484.0m

£294.0m

+ 65%

Profit before tax

Net cash inflow from operations (pre working capital)

£491.8m

£298.6m

+ 65%

Underlying profit

£484.0m

Cash

£1,315.2m

£828.9m

n/a

Goodwill impairment

(£3.9m)

Land creditors

£365.7m

£374.5m

(2%)

Reported profit

£480.1m

Return on Average Capital Employed ***

37.9%

27.8%

+ 36%

Net asset value per share

1117.9p

1081.9p

+ 3%

  • Underlying performance stated before goodwill impairment of £3.9m (2020: £1.6m)
  • Stated before goodwill impairment and based on new housing revenue
  • 12 month rolling average stated before goodwill impairment of £6.6m (2020: £4.8m) and legacy building provision and includes land creditors

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Persimmon plc published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
