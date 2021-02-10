Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Persimmon Plc    PSN   GB0006825383

PERSIMMON PLC

(PSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Persimmon : Homebuilder Persimmon sets aside 75 million pounds to fix cladding issues

02/10/2021 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - British housebuilder Persimmon said on Wednesday it made a provision of 75 million pounds ($103.61 million) in its 2020 results to pay for necessary work on its buildings that may be affected by cladding issues.

Persimmon added that it identified 26 buildings made by the group where cladding may need to be removed, as per new government guidance.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PERSIMMON PLC
02/09PERSIMMON : Homebuilder Persimmon sets aside 75 million pounds to fix cladding i..
RE
02/04PERSIMMON : Hargreaves Services Sells Land To Persimmon For $12.7 Million
MT
02/03PERSIMMON : Barclays Upgrades Persimmon To Overweight From Equalweight, Lifts PT
MT
02/01PERSIMMON : Credit Suisse Cuts Persimmon PT, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
01/31PERSIMMON PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
01/29PERSIMMON : Berenberg Boosts Persimmon Price Target, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
01/13Taylor Wimpey says 2020 oper profit to meet expectations
RE
01/13British shares fall on virus risks; Persimmon tumbles
RE
01/13PERSIMMON : Trading Update 13 January 2021
PU
01/13PERSIMMON PLC : 4th quarter results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 262 M 4 509 M 4 509 M
Net income 2020 694 M 959 M 959 M
Net cash 2020 1 108 M 1 532 M 1 532 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 3,95%
Capitalization 8 874 M 12 235 M 12 266 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 5 155
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart PERSIMMON PLC
Duration : Period :
Persimmon Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSIMMON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3 125,47 GBX
Last Close Price 2 783,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Jenkinson Group Chief Executive Officer
Dean Kendal Finch Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Hugh Killoran Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Rachel Elizabeth Kentleton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSIMMON PLC0.58%12 235
D.R. HORTON, INC.20.37%30 173
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.4.93%19 997
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-1.31%13 683
PULTEGROUP, INC.14.24%13 098
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC3.73%9 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ