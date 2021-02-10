Persimmon : Homebuilder Persimmon sets aside 75 million pounds to fix cladding issues
02/10/2021 | 02:42am EST
(Reuters) - British housebuilder Persimmon said on Wednesday it made a provision of 75 million pounds ($103.61 million) in its 2020 results to pay for necessary work on its buildings that may be affected by cladding issues.
Persimmon added that it identified 26 buildings made by the group where cladding may need to be removed, as per new government guidance.
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)