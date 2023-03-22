Persimmon : Proxy Form 2023 AGM

Explanatory Notes:

Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights to attend, speak and vote on his behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which he is authorised to act as your proxy. If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular matter, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes.

To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 703 0178 or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which he is authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.

The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.