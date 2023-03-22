Persimmon : Proxy Form 2023 AGM

Register at www.investorcentre.co.uk - elect for electronic communications & manage your shareholding online!
To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrars at:
Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 24 April 2023 at 12.00 noon.
Explanatory Notes:
Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights to attend, speak and vote on his behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chairman, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which he is authorised to act as your proxy. If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular matter, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes.
To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 703 0178 or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which he is authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertiﬁcated Securities Regulations 2001, entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at the close of business on the day which is two days before the day of the meeting. Changes to the entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
To appoint one or more proxies or to give an instruction to a proxy (whether previously appointed or otherwise) via a designated voting platform, any such messages must be received by the issuer's agent prior to the speciﬁed deadline within the relevant system. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the relevant designated voting platform) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as invalid a proxy appointment sent via a designated voting platform in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertiﬁcated Securities Regulations 2001.
The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information is incorrect, please telephone the Registrar's helpline on 0370 703 0178 to request a change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.co.uk to use the online Investor Centre service.
Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
The completion and return of this form will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person.
Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the unique designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable between different: (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The Company and Computershare Investor Services PLC accept no liability for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.
SG150
All Named Holders
MR A SAMPLE
ADDITIONAL HOLDER 1
ADDITIONAL HOLDER 2
ADDITIONAL HOLDER 3
ADDITIONAL HOLDER 4
00000XXX/000000/000000
12UHGC D01
Form of Proxy
Please complete this box only if you wish to appoint a third party proxy other than the Chairman.
Please leave this box blank if you want to select the Chairman of the meeting. Do not insert your own name(s).
*
C1234567890
I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Persimmon Plc to be held at York Racecourse, Knavesmire Road, York YO23 1EX on 26 April 2023 at 12.00 noon, and at any adjourned meeting.
* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory Note 2 (see front).
Please mark here to indicate that this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made.
Please use a black pen. Mark with an X inside the box as shown in this example.
X
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Vote
Against Withheld
1.
To receive and adopt the Directors' and Auditor's Reports and
Financial Statements for the ﬁnancial year ended
31 December 2022.
2.
To declare a ﬁnal dividend of 60p per Ordinary Share.
3.
That the Directors' Remuneration Policy be approved to take
effect from 26 April 2023.
4.
To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration for the
ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2022.
5.
To re-elect Roger Devlin as a Director of the Company.
6.
To re-elect Dean Finch as a Director of the Company.
7.
To elect Jason Windsor as a Director of the Company.
8.
To re-elect Nigel Mills as a Director of the Company.
9.
To re-elect Annemarie Durbin as a Director of the Company.
10.
To re-elect Andrew Wyllie as a Director of the Company.
For
Vote
Against Withheld
11. To re-elect Shirine Khoury-Haq as a Director of the Company.
12. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Company until the conclusion of the next General Meeting at which accounts are laid.
13. To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration.
14. To authorise the Company to make political donations.
15. To renew the authority to the Directors to allot shares.
Special Resolutions
16. To grant the power to the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights on up to 5% of the issued share capital.
17. To grant the power to the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights on up to a further 5% of the issued share capital in repect of acquisitions and speciﬁed capital investments.
18. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.
19. To authorise the calling of a general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
I/We instruct my/our proxy as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees ﬁt or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.
Signature
Date
In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or ofﬁcer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).