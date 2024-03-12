(Alliance News) - Persimmon PLC on Tuesday braced shareholders for another subdued year after pretax profit in 2023 more than halved in challenging markets.

Shares in Persimmon fell 3.6% to 1,324.75 pence each in London on Tuesday. The broader FTSE 100 was up 0.8%.

The York, England-based housebuilder said in 2023 pretax profit slumped to GBP351.8 million from GBP730.7 million in 2022, hit by lower volumes and build cost inflation. Diluted earnings per share tumbled to 79.5 pence from 174.3p.

Total revenue decreased 27% to GBP2.77 billion from GBP3.82 billion.

Persimmon said new home completions totalled 9,922, down one third from 14,868 last year, ahead of initial guidance with strong delivery in the fourth quarter.

The annual dividend was unchanged at 60p per share.

Chief Executive Dean Finch said although the near-term outlook "remains uncertain, the significant pent-up demand for homes remains unchanged".

"We are well placed to manage the ongoing uncertainty and we have good visibility over our land pipeline which, over the medium-term, will support a return to growth in outlets and volumes, alongside improved margins and robust cash generation, paving the way for sustainable shareholder returns," Finch continued.

Persimmon said the new financial year had started in line with expectations.

Enhanced competition in the mortgage market and wage growth have contributed to improved affordability albeit it continues to be constrained, the housebuilder said.

Persimmon noted a regional disparity in performance, with trading in southern and eastern counties more challenging with weaker pricing, offset by a more robust trading performance in the northern regions.

Net private sales rate per outlet per week in the first ten weeks of 2024 were 0.59 against 0.54 in the comparable period in 2023.

Persimmon said it expects market conditions to remain subdued throughout 2024. It expects to deliver between 10,000 and 10,500 completions for 2024, of which it has full planning on 98%, with a housing operating margin in line with 2023.

Build cost inflation is expected to be around 3% to 5% in 2024, with spot inflation currently running at around 1%, Persimmon said.

In 2024, Persimmon expects to use its GBP700 million revolving credit facility and to move from an average net cash position to an average net debt position. This reflects investment in work in progress in anticipation of a housing market upturn.

Persimmon estimates net finance charges of around GBP15 million to GBP20 million in 2024.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.