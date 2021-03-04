Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Persimmon Plc    PSN   GB0006825383

PERSIMMON PLC

(PSN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/04 11:30:00 am
2921.5 GBX   +0.92%
12:05pPERSIMMON  : Final Results Presentation 2020 – Updated
PU
03/03Sunak gives UK economy a new boost to see out COVID crisis, tax rises ahead
RE
03/03PERSIMMON  : Final Results 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Persimmon : Final Results Presentation 2020 – Updated

03/04/2021 | 12:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Securing a reputation for outstanding service and quality

  • The whole company is focused on growing from a platform of strength to produce long term sustainable returns for the benefit of all stakeholders

AGENDA

Page

  • Financial review 4

  • Building on strength 17

  • Agile, responsible approach to Covid 24

  • The Persimmon Way 28

  • Customer connectivity 33

  • Homes for all 36

  • The Group's growth potential 37

  • Long term sustainable returns for all 40

  • Appendices 1 - 4: Colleagues and Communities 42

  • Appendices 5 - 16: Financial information 46

3

Presented by

Mike Killoran Dean Finch Andy Fuller Andy Fuller Liam Ronan Dean Finch Dean Finch

Dean Finch

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Page

  • Robust performance 5

  • Industry leading margins 7

  • Persimmon, a responsible builder 8

  • High quality land holdings 9

  • Off-site manufacturing - supporting growth potential 10

  • Robust financial platform 11

  • Well judged capital deployment 12

  • Strong liquidity 13

  • Strength through the cycle 14

  • Capital Return Programme 15

  • Market leading long term returns 16

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Persimmon plc published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 17:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PERSIMMON PLC
12:05pPERSIMMON  : Final Results Presentation 2020 – Updated
PU
03/03Sunak gives UK economy a new boost to see out COVID crisis, tax rises ahead
RE
03/03PERSIMMON  : Final Results 2020
PU
03/03PERSIMMON  : Final Results Presentation 2020
PU
03/03Banks, homebuilders shine as British shares rally on budget boost
RE
03/03Sunak gives UK economy a new boost to see out COVID crisis, tax rises ahead
RE
03/03PERSIMMON  : Profit Falls in 2020 Amid Lower Revenue, Legacy Buildings Provision
MT
03/03PERSIMMON  : Earnings Flash (PSN.L) PERSIMMON Reports FY20 EPS GBX199.6
MT
03/03GUIDANCE : (PSN.L) PERSIMMON Expects FY21 Revenue GBP2.3B
MT
03/03PERSIMMON  : Earnings Flash (PSN.L) PERSIMMON Reports FY20 Revenue GBP3.33B
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 274 M 4 572 M 4 572 M
Net income 2020 687 M 960 M 960 M
Net cash 2020 1 128 M 1 575 M 1 575 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 3,80%
Capitalization 9 231 M 12 912 M 12 891 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 221
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart PERSIMMON PLC
Duration : Period :
Persimmon Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSIMMON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3 162,37 GBX
Last Close Price 2 895,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Jenkinson Group Chief Executive Officer
Dean Kendal Finch Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Hugh Killoran Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Rachel Elizabeth Kentleton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSIMMON PLC4.63%12 912
D.R. HORTON, INC.14.31%27 656
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.1.83%19 095
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-1.40%13 191
PULTEGROUP, INC.7.12%11 771
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC9.34%10 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ