Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Persimmon Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSN   GB0006825383

PERSIMMON PLC

(PSN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:59 2022-11-08 am EST
1245.25 GBX   -5.88%
04:38aTOP NEWS: Persimmon house sales rate weakens as UK mortgage rates rise
AN
04:37aEuropean shares rangebound with all eyes on U.S. midterms
RE
04:06aPersimmon's Cautious Update Drags Down Fellow House Builders
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TOP NEWS: Persimmon house sales rate weakens as UK mortgage rates rise

11/08/2022 | 04:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Persimmon PLC on Tuesday withheld guidance for 2023, as a recent deterioration in UK market conditions saw increased cancellations of house purchases, hurting recent sales.

For the four months and a week from July 1 to November 7, the York-based housebuilder reported forward sales reserved beyond the current year of GBP770 million, down from GBP1.15 billion a year prior. It also saw a drop in average net private weekly sales rate per outlet, down to 0.60 from 0.78 the previous year.

While Persimmon said it was on track to deliver its full-year volume target guidance of 14,500 to 15,000 homes, it noted that in the last six weeks, cancellation rates have increased to 28% from 21% in the preceding 12 weeks from July 1.

The company blamed the "recent deterioration" in market conditions for these cancellations, adding that rising interests rates and broader economic uncertainty were "clearly impacting" customer behaviour.

Persimmon also said it expects its building safety provision to be increased to GBP350 million, reflecting the broader scope demanded by the UK government in the wake of the fatal Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

Persimmon previous capital return programme is to be replaced with a new, forward-looking capital allocation policy. Ordinary dividends will be set at a level that is well covered by post-tax profits, thereby balancing capital retained for investment in the business.

Persimmon said that while it has seen "mortgage providers and customers start to adapt to higher interest rates, the full impact of this uncertainty on consumer behaviour is yet to be determined".

Although it is too early to provide specific guidance for next year, the company said, its current expectation is for a deterioration in average selling prices to impact on 2023 margins, and for fewer legal completions than in 2022.

Persimmon expects a cash position of around GBP700 million at December 31, after total capital return of GBP750 million paid in the year to date.

Persimmon shares were trading 6.6% lower at 1,236.00 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about PERSIMMON PLC
04:38aTOP NEWS: Persimmon house sales rate weakens as UK mortgage rates rise
AN
04:37aEuropean shares rangebound with all eyes on U.S. midterms
RE
04:06aPersimmon's Cautious Update Drags Down Fellow House Builders
DJ
03:56aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks fall ahead of US midterms; AB Foods rises
AN
03:29aUK's FTSE 100 falls as miners, energy stocks weigh
RE
03:06aFTSE Seen Extending Losses as U.S. Election Caution Dominates
DJ
02:52aLONDON BRIEFING: AB Foods share buyback; Persimmon sales rate weakens
AN
02:28aPersimmon On Track For FY22 New Home Deliveries Target
MT
02:15aUK's Persimmon flags slowing demand amid surge in mortgage rates
RE
02:14aPersimmon : Trading Update 08 November 2022 1 items
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERSIMMON PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 768 M 4 320 M 4 320 M
Net income 2022 784 M 899 M 899 M
Net cash 2022 889 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,38x
Yield 2022 17,1%
Capitalization 4 223 M 4 843 M 4 843 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 5 196
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart PERSIMMON PLC
Duration : Period :
Persimmon Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSIMMON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 323,00 GBX
Average target price 1 731,73 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dean Kendal Finch Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Michael Windsor Chief Financial Officer
Roger William Devlin Chairman
Nigel Gordon Mills Senior Independent Director
Peter Simon Litherland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERSIMMON PLC-53.68%4 843
D.R. HORTON, INC.-30.72%26 106
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-8.22%13 582
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-1.44%10 993
PULTEGROUP, INC.-32.26%8 821
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-2.29%5 589