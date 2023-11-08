November 08, 2023 at 02:33 am EST

(Reuters) - British homebuilder Persimmon said on Wednesday Andrew Duxbury has been appointed as its next chief financial officer, with his starting date to be confirmed in due course.

Duxbury will join from Galliford Try where he has worked as group finance director since March 2019, Persimmon said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)