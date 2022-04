April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's second-largest homebuilder Persimmon on Tuesday signed a government-led pledge to focus the industry's commitments on remediating cladding on high-rise buildings following the deadly 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London.

The FTSE-100 firm said it continues to believe that the 75 million pounds ($98.5 million) it set aside as provisions for rectification remain appropriate. ($1 = 0.7616 pounds) (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)