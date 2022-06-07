Persistent : Resignation

Sub: Intimation of the Resignation of Mr. Guy Eiferman, Independent Director (DIN: 08101854) with effect from closing hours of the date of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') scheduled to be held on July 19, 2022
In terms of the Regulation 30 and any other applicable regulations, if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Guy Eiferman, Independent Director (DIN: 08101854) of the Company through a letter dated June 7, 2022, has tendered his resignation effective from closing hours of the date of the ensuing AGM scheduled to be held on July 19, 2022.
In his above-mentioned communication, he has also informed that the resignation is due to his personal reasons and has confirmed that there are no material reasons for his resignation other than the reason mentioned above.
The above-mentioned letter dated June 7, 2022, along with details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, is enclosed as Annexure for your records.
The Board has noted and accepted the resignation and thanked Mr. Eiferman for his contribution to the Company and wished him the best for his future endeavors.
For Persistent Systems Limited
AMIT MURARI ATRE
Amit Atre
Company Secretary
ICSI Membership No.: A20507
