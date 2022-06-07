Persistent : Resignation

NSE & BSE / 2022-23 / 43 June 7, 2022 The Manager The Manager Corporate Services, Corporate Services, National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, 14th Floor, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051 Mumbai 400 001 Ref: Symbol: PERSISTENT Ref: Scrip Code: 533179 Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation of the Resignation of Mr. Guy Eiferman, Independent Director (DIN: 08101854) with effect from closing hours of the date of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') scheduled to be held on July 19, 2022

In terms of the Regulation 30 and any other applicable regulations, if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Guy Eiferman, Independent Director (DIN: 08101854) of the Company through a letter dated June 7, 2022, has tendered his resignation effective from closing hours of the date of the ensuing AGM scheduled to be held on July 19, 2022.

In his above-mentioned communication, he has also informed that the resignation is due to his personal reasons and has confirmed that there are no material reasons for his resignation other than the reason mentioned above.

The above-mentioned letter dated June 7, 2022, along with details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, is enclosed as Annexure for your records.

The Board has noted and accepted the resignation and thanked Mr. Eiferman for his contribution to the Company and wished him the best for his future endeavors.

Please acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For Persistent Systems Limited