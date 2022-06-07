Persistent : Retirement

NSE & BSE / 2022-23 / 42 June 7, 2022 The Manager The Manager Corporate Services, Corporate Services, National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, 14th Floor, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051 Mumbai 400 001 Ref: Symbol: PERSISTENT Ref: Scrip Code: 533179 Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Retirement of Mr. Thomas Kendra, Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director (DIN: 07406678) with effect from closing hours of the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting ('AGM') scheduled to be held on July 19, 2022

In terms of the Regulation 30 and any other applicable regulations, if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Thomas Kendra, Non- Executive Non-IndependentDirector (DIN: 07406678), is a director liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing 32nd AGM of the Company.

Mr. Kendra through a letter dated June 7, 2022, has intimated his unwillingness to get re-appointed at the ensuing AGM. Mr. Kendra has mentioned that the unwillingness is due to his personal reasons and has confirmed that there are no material reasons for his unwillingness other than the reason mentioned above.

The above-mentioned letter dated June 7, 2022, along with the details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, is enclosed as Annexure for your records.

The Board has noted and accepted the decision of Mr. Kendra and thanked him for his contribution to the Company and wished him the best for his future endeavors.

Please acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For Persistent Systems Limited