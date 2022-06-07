Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Persistent Systems Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533179   INE262H01013

PERSISTENT SYSTEMS LIMITED

(533179)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-06
3703.40 INR   -0.97%
05/28The 3rd Annual Future Soldier Technology USA Conference to Take Place in 2 Weeks
AQ
05/25KWESST Micro Systems Inc. - Persistent Systems Designates KWESST as Authorized Integrator
AQ
05/25Nomura Downgrades Persistent Systems to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to 4,170 Indian Rupees From 5,500 Rupees
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Persistent : Retirement

06/07/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NSE & BSE / 2022-23 / 42

June 7, 2022

The Manager

The Manager

Corporate Services,

Corporate Services,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

14th Floor, P J Towers, Dalal Street,

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

Mumbai 400 001

Ref: Symbol: PERSISTENT

Ref: Scrip Code: 533179

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Retirement of Mr. Thomas Kendra, Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director (DIN: 07406678) with effect from closing hours of the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting ('AGM') scheduled to be held on July 19, 2022

In terms of the Regulation 30 and any other applicable regulations, if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Thomas Kendra, Non- Executive Non-IndependentDirector (DIN: 07406678), is a director liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing 32nd AGM of the Company.

Mr. Kendra through a letter dated June 7, 2022, has intimated his unwillingness to get re-appointed at the ensuing AGM. Mr. Kendra has mentioned that the unwillingness is due to his personal reasons and has confirmed that there are no material reasons for his unwillingness other than the reason mentioned above.

The above-mentioned letter dated June 7, 2022, along with the details required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, is enclosed as Annexure for your records.

The Board has noted and accepted the decision of Mr. Kendra and thanked him for his contribution to the Company and wished him the best for his future endeavors.

Please acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

For Persistent Systems Limited

AMIT MURARI ATRE

Digitally signed by

AMIT MURARI ATRE Date: 2022.06.07 23:31:27 +05'30'

Amit Atre

Company Secretary

ICSI Membership No.: A20507

Encl: As above

Persistent Systems Limited, Bhageerath, 402 Senapati Bapat Road, Pune 411 016, Maharashtra, India CIN - L72300PN1990PLCO56696

Tel: +91 (20) 670 30000 | Fax - +91 (20) 6703 0008 | E-mail - info@persistent.com | Website - www.persistent.com

Page 1 of 2

Annexure

Disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015.

Sr.

Details of Events that need to be

Information of such events(s)

No.

provided

1.

Reason for change viz. appointment,

Retirement of Mr. Thomas Kendra as the Non-

resignation,

removal, death, or

Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company

otherwise

2.

Date of Retirement

Date - July 19, 2022 (IST)

Mr. Thomas Kendra, Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent

Director (DIN: 07406678) will get retired with effect

from closing hours of the date of the ensuing Annual

General Meeting scheduled to be held on July 19,

2022.

3.

Disclosure of

relationships between

Mr. Kendra does not have any inter-se relationship with

directors

any other director.

4.

Names of listed entities in which the

Mr. Kendra is a member of the Nomination and

The person also holds the directorship

Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of

and the membership of Committees

the Company.

of the board.

Apart from this, Mr. Kendra does not hold a directorship

in any other Indian listed entity.

5.

Shareholding in the Company

Nil

Persistent Systems Limited, Bhageerath, 402 Senapati Bapat Road, Pune 411 016, Maharashtra, India CIN - L72300PN1990PLCO56696

Tel: +91 (20) 670 30000 | Fax - +91 (20) 6703 0008 | E-mail - info@persistent.com | Website - www.persistent.com

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Persistent Systems Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 18:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PERSISTENT SYSTEMS LIMITED
05/28The 3rd Annual Future Soldier Technology USA Conference to Take Place in 2 Weeks
AQ
05/25KWESST Micro Systems Inc. - Persistent Systems Designates KWESST as Authorized Integrat..
AQ
05/25Nomura Downgrades Persistent Systems to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to 4,170..
MT
05/19J.P.Morgan downgrades India's IT sector as pandemic boom fades
RE
05/16Persistent Systems Limited Delivers Digital-First Banking Infrastructure for New Challe..
CI
05/05CoreStack & Persistent Announce Global Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation..
BU
05/05CoreStack & Persistent Announce Global Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation..
CI
05/04Persistent Systems Completes $72 Million Acquisition of MediaAgility
MT
04/29Persistent Systems Limited completed the acquisition of Mediaagility Inc.
CI
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Persistent Systems Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERSISTENT SYSTEMS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 77 897 M 1 003 M 1 003 M
Net income 2023 8 888 M 114 M 114 M
Net cash 2023 3 180 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,1x
Yield 2023 0,98%
Capitalization 283 B 3 645 M 3 645 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,59x
EV / Sales 2024 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 16 989
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart PERSISTENT SYSTEMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Persistent Systems Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSISTENT SYSTEMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 3 703,40 INR
Average target price 4 656,13 INR
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anand Deshpande Chairman & Managing Director
Sandeep Kumar Kalra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sunil Yeshwant Sapre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sameer Bendre Chief Operations Officer
Amit Murari Atre Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERSISTENT SYSTEMS LIMITED-24.45%3 673
ACCENTURE PLC-26.49%193 016
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.22%161 347
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.50%91 700
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.95%82 468
VMWARE, INC.13.90%55 125