Persistent : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

NSE & BSE / 2022-23 / 97 August 27, 2022 The Manager Corporate Services National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051 Ref: Symbol: PERSISTENT The Manager Corporate Services BSE Limited 14th Floor, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001 Ref: Scrip Code: 533179 Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of investor/analyst call scheduled on Monday, August 29, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI notification dated May 5, 2021, we wish to inform you that, Persistent Systems Limited (the 'Company') is scheduled to interact with Goldman Sachs Asset Management (organized by JM Financial Institutional Securities) on Monday, August 29, 2022.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For Persistent Systems Limited