    533179   INE262H01013

PERSISTENT SYSTEMS LIMITED

(533179)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
3436.45 INR   -2.52%
02:33pPERSISTENT : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/04MediaAgility, Recently Acquired by Persistent, Named as a Niche Player in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services
AQ
08/03Monument Bank leverages technology to enhance its customer experience
AQ
Persistent : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
NSE & BSE / 2022-23 / 97

August 27, 2022

The Manager

The Manager

Corporate Services

Corporate Services

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

14th Floor, P J Towers, Dalal Street,

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

Mumbai 400 001

Ref: Symbol: PERSISTENT

Ref: Scrip Code: 533179

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of investor/analyst call scheduled on Monday, August 29, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI notification dated May 5, 2021, we wish to inform you that, Persistent Systems Limited (the 'Company') is scheduled to interact with Goldman Sachs Asset Management (organized by JM Financial Institutional Securities) on Monday, August 29, 2022.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For Persistent Systems Limited

Amit Murari Atre

Digitally signed by Amit Murari Atre Date: 2022.08.27 17:15:04 +05'30'

Amit Atre

Company Secretary

ICSI Membership No.: A20507

Persistent Systems Limited, Bhageerath, 402 Senapati Bapat Road, Pune 411 016, Maharashtra, India CIN - L72300PN1990PLC056696

Tel: +91 (20) 670 30000 | Fax - +91 (20) 6703 0008 | E-mail - info@persistent.com | Website - www.persistent.com

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Persistent Systems Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
