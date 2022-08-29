Persistent : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
NSE & BSE / 2022-23 / 97
August 27, 2022
The Manager
The Manager
Corporate Services
Corporate Services
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
14th Floor, P J Towers, Dalal Street,
Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051
Mumbai 400 001
Ref: Symbol: PERSISTENT
Ref: Scrip Code: 533179
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation of investor/analyst call scheduled on Monday, August 29, 2022
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI notification dated May 5, 2021, we wish to inform you that, Persistent Systems Limited (the 'Company') is scheduled to interact with Goldman Sachs Asset Management (organized by JM Financial Institutional Securities) on Monday, August 29, 2022.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours Sincerely,
For Persistent Systems Limited
Amit Murari Atre
Date: 2022.08.27
Amit Atre
Company Secretary
ICSI Membership No.: A20507
Persistent Systems Limited, Bhageerath, 402 Senapati Bapat Road, Pune 411 016, Maharashtra, India CIN - L72300PN1990PLC056696
