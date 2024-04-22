Persistent Systems Limited is an India-based holding company engaged in the business of providing software products and technology services. The Companyâs segments include Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Technology Companies and Emerging Verticals. The Company provides a range of services, including digital strategy and design, software product engineering, client experiences (CX) transformation, cloud & infrastructure, intelligent automation, enterprise information technology (IT) security, enterprise integration, application development and management, and data and analytics. The Company serves various industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare life sciences, software and hi-tech, and telecom and media. Its cloud and infrastructure offerings include Hybrid & Multi-Cloud Transformation, Data Center Modernization, Persistent Intelligent IT Operations (PiOps), and Cloud Advisory Services.