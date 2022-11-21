Personal Assets Trust net asset value drops; cites macroeconomy

(Alliance News) - Personal Assets Trust PLC on Monday reported a fall in net asset value, as it noted continued global economic uncertainties amid high levels of inflation and volatility.

The investment trust aimed at private investors said NAV per share at October 31 fell 4.4% to 470.27 pence from 491.95p at April 30. The NAV total return of negative 3.6% outperformed its benchmark, the FTSE All-Share Index, whose total return was negative 5.8%.

"The board acknowledges that the continuing uncertainties for global economies and financial markets, with higher levels of inflation and volatility in markets and heightened geopolitical tensions, create risks and uncertainties for the company. The board continues to work with the investment manager, the company secretary and its other advisers to manage these risks as far as possible," Personal Assets Trust said.

The company declared an interim dividend of 2.8p, unchanged from a year ago.

Personal Assets Trust said it expected to pay a total dividend of 5.6 pence per share for the full financial year ending April 30, down 20% from a share-split adjusted 7.0p a year prior.

Personal Assets Trust shares were 0.6% higher at 478.69 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.