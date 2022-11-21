Advanced search
    PNL   GB00BM8B5H06

PERSONAL ASSETS TRUST PLC

(PNL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:36 2022-11-21 am EST
479.50 GBX   +0.74%
05:18aPersonal Assets Trust net asset value drops; cites macroeconomy
AN
02:30aPersonal Assets Trust Sinks To Negative Returns In Fiscal H1 Amid Investment Losses
MT
02:02aEarnings Flash (PNL.L) PERSONAL ASSETS TRUST Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP23.5M
MT
Personal Assets Trust net asset value drops; cites macroeconomy

11/21/2022 | 05:18am EST
(Alliance News) - Personal Assets Trust PLC on Monday reported a fall in net asset value, as it noted continued global economic uncertainties amid high levels of inflation and volatility.

The investment trust aimed at private investors said NAV per share at October 31 fell 4.4% to 470.27 pence from 491.95p at April 30. The NAV total return of negative 3.6% outperformed its benchmark, the FTSE All-Share Index, whose total return was negative 5.8%.

"The board acknowledges that the continuing uncertainties for global economies and financial markets, with higher levels of inflation and volatility in markets and heightened geopolitical tensions, create risks and uncertainties for the company. The board continues to work with the investment manager, the company secretary and its other advisers to manage these risks as far as possible," Personal Assets Trust said.

The company declared an interim dividend of 2.8p, unchanged from a year ago.

Personal Assets Trust said it expected to pay a total dividend of 5.6 pence per share for the full financial year ending April 30, down 20% from a share-split adjusted 7.0p a year prior.

Personal Assets Trust shares were 0.6% higher at 478.69 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials ()
Sales 2022 170 M - -
Net income 2022 106 M - -
Net cash 2022 47,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 1 850 M 2 206 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart PERSONAL ASSETS TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Personal Assets Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSONAL ASSETS TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sebastian Jeremy Michael Lyon Investment Manager
Gordon Joseph Neilly Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean Sharp Non-Executive Director
Iain George Thomas Ferguson Non-Executive Director
Paul Edward Read Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERSONAL ASSETS TRUST PLC-5.18%2 206
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC11.88%4 347
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-39.05%46