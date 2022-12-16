Advanced search
    PSNL   US71535D1063

PERSONALIS, INC.

(PSNL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
2.150 USD   -6.52%
04:06pPersonalis Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
12/14Personalis CFO Aaron Tachibana Named Interim CEO After Incumbent Announces Plan to Retire
MT
12/14Personalis, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Personalis Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

12/16/2022 | 04:06pm EST
Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted, between the dates of December 5, 2022 and December 16, 2022, non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 35,000 shares of its common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 42,100 shares of its common stock to three new employees under Personalis’ 2020 Inducement Plan.

The 2020 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee, or non-employee director, of Personalis, as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with Personalis, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules. Personalis is making this announcement as required by Nasdaq rules.

The inducement stock options have an exercise price of $2.83 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Personalis’ common stock on the date of grant, December 5, 2022, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and 1/48th of the remaining shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting one year after the grant date and an additional 25% of the shares vesting annually thereafter, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. The options and RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of Personalis’ 2020 Inducement Plan, and the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement covering each grant.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in advanced cancer genomics, enabling the next generation of precision cancer therapies and diagnostics. The Personalis NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single sample. To enable cancer sequencing, Personalis' Clinical Laboratory was built with a focus on clinical accuracy, quality, big data, scale and efficiency. The laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988-certified and College of American Pathologists-accredited. For more information, visit the Personalis website and follow Personalis on LinkedIn and Twitter.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -112 M - -
Net cash 2022 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 106 M 106 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,46x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 97,9%
Managers and Directors
John S. West President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aaron Tachibana Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Karin Eastham Chairman
Richard O. Chen Chief Medical Officer, SVP-Research & Development
Xavier Paliard Vice President-Immunology, Research & Development
