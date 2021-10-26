Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Personalis, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSNL   US71535D1063

PERSONALIS, INC.

(PSNL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Personalis Announces Issuance of US Patents Related to the Exome-Wide NeXT Liquid Biopsy Platform

10/26/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced the issuance of two key US Patents related to its high-performance, exome-wide liquid biopsy platform, NeXT Liquid Biopsy.

The first patent, US Patent No. 11,142,802, entitled “Methods for Using Mosaicism in Nucleic Acids Sampled Distal to Their Origin”, issued on October 12, 2021. The ‘802 patent claims novel methods for identifying cancer mutations by comparing the sequence of cell-free nucleic acids found in the plasma to the individual’s “normal” genome, obtained from leukocytes or PBMCs, also isolated from the blood sample.

For later stage cancer patients with substantial tumor DNA in their plasma, this comparison helps discriminate true somatic variants from those of their germline genome. For earlier stage patients, with much less tumor DNA in their plasma, this method can help discriminate tumor variants from mosaicism elsewhere in the body, often referred to as CHIP.

The second patent, US Patent No. 11,155,867, entitled “Methods and Systems for Genetic Analysis”, issued on October 26, 2021. The ‘867 patent claims a novel method for the deep sequencing of a clinically-relevant exome from a cell-free nucleic acid sample. The sequencing is accomplished using capture probe techniques that target one or more genomic features, which might be missed if using just a standard exome. This technology may reveal more of the cancer biology of a patient, enabling new drug development insights or better treatment options. As the liquid biopsy field moves on from first generation small panels to next generation exome scale, and drives towards higher sensitivity, these methods will become increasingly important.

Both the ‘867 and ‘802 patents are members of broader patent families that relate to Personalis’ early work relating to exome-wide analysis and the cell-free detection of disease. These families claim priority to applications filed in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

“We are pleased that the USPTO has recognized Personalis’ continued innovation for the exome-scale, cell-free detection of nucleic acids for the detection of disease,” said Dr. Leslie Grab, VP of Intellectual Property at Personalis. “The issuance of these patents further strengthens the company’s significant intellectual property estate in the field of advanced cancer detection and analysis.” To date, Personalis has been granted 18 US and foreign patents relating to advanced genomic sequencing and analysis solutions. In addition, the company has over 25 pending US and foreign patent applications that relate to its existing advanced cancer detection platforms as well as novel research areas, including methods for interpreting genetic data generated by its platforms.

“For over ten years, Personalis has been focused on innovation,” said John West, Personalis’ Chief Executive Officer. “Our IP portfolio now spans 16 families, which cover important areas including liquid biopsy methods, personalized genetic testing, advanced biomarkers based on neoantigen characterization and HLA-loss, and more.”

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in advanced cancer genomics for enabling the next generation of precision cancer therapies and diagnostics. The Personalis NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. In population sequencing, Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing laboratories globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. To enable cancer and population sequencing, the Personalis Clinical Laboratory has been built with a focus on clinical accuracy, quality, big data, scale, and efficiency. The laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of the Personalis NeXT Platform, the company's business opportunities, leadership, plans, vision or growth, the presumed validity or enforceability of the company’s patents, the potential issuance of additional patents from the company’s pending or future patent applications, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's most recent reports on forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption "Risk Factors." Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PERSONALIS, INC.
04:26pPersonalis Publishes New Data Demonstrating Performance and Utility of SHERPA for High-..
BU
10/21PERSONALIS : to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 4, 2021
BU
10/15INSIDER SELL : Personalis
MT
10/13PERSONALIS : Expands Leadership Team With Appointment of Robert Bruce, Vice President of R..
BU
10/12PERSONALIS : Mayo Clinic Collaborate to Provide Cancer Genomic Testing
MT
10/12PERSONALIS : Mayo Clinic Collaborates With Personalis Inc. to Expand Cancer Genomic Testin..
BU
10/12Mayo Clinic Collaborates With Personalis Inc. to Expand Cancer Genomic Testing
CI
10/07PERSONALIS : Prevailing Cancer Immunotherapy Challenges
PU
09/30PERSONALIS : Prevailing Cancer Immunotherapy Challenges
PU
09/21PERSONALIS : BTIG Adjusts Personalis' Price Target to $30 from $35, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERSONALIS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 85,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -67,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 858 M 858 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,71x
EV / Sales 2022 7,69x
Nbr of Employees 235
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart PERSONALIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Personalis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSONALIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 19,32 $
Average target price 32,14 $
Spread / Average Target 66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John S. West President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aaron Tachibana Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan J. MacQuitty Chairman
Richard O. Chen Chief Scientific Officer
Xavier Paliard Vice President-Immunology, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERSONALIS, INC.-47.23%858
MODERNA, INC.234.60%141 099
LONZA GROUP AG31.93%60 646
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.43.58%49 145
SEAGEN INC.0.22%31 933
CELLTRION, INC.-38.02%25 328