Personalis, Inc.

PERSONALIS, INC.

(PSNL)
News 
Press Releases

Personalis, Inc. : to Present New Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting

11/09/2020 | 04:16pm EST

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, today announced that the company will participate in the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting online, November 11-14, including poster presentations on November 11th – 13th.

The company will showcase ImmunoID NeXT™, the first platform to enable comprehensive analysis of both a tumor and its immune microenvironment from a single sample. ImmunoID NeXT™ can be used to investigate the key tumor and immune-related areas of cancer biology, consolidating multiple oncology biomarker assays into one and maximizing the biological information that can be generated from a precious tumor specimen.

Following is a list of abstracts that will be presented at the meeting.

Scientific Poster Presentations

Poster Number & Category

Title & Presenter

Day & Time

29

Biomarkers, Immune Monitoring, and Novel Technologies

Profiling Tumor Circulating Cell-Free DNA with an Enhanced Whole-Exome to Enable Sensitive Assessment of Somatic Mutations

Presenter: Simo V. Zhang, PhD

NOV 11 | 5:15 – 5:45 PM EST
and

NOV 13 | 4:40 – 5:10 PM EST

57

Biomarkers, Immune Monitoring, and Novel Technologies

Precision neoantigen discovery using novel algorithms and expanded HLA-ligandome datasets

Presenter: Dattatreya Mellacheruvu, PhD

NOV 11 | 5:15 – 5:45 PM EST
and

NOV 13 | 4:40 – 5:10 PM EST

67

Biomarkers, Immune Monitoring, and Novel Technologies

B-cell receptor heavy chain repertoire profiling using an augmented transcriptome

Presenter: Eric Levy, Ph.D.

NOV 11 | 5:15 – 5:45 PM EST
and

NOV 13 | 4:40 – 5:10 PM EST

73

Biomarkers, Immune Monitoring, and Novel Technologies

Orthogonally and functionally validated algorithm for detecting HLA loss of heterozygosity

Presenter: Rachel M. Pyke, PhD

NOV 11 | 5:15 – 5:45 PM EST
and

NOV 13 | 4:40 – 5:10 PM EST

Following are details of an industry-sponsored symposium which will be presented at the meeting.

Industry Sponsor Symposium

Presentation Category

Title & Presenter

Day & Time

Sponsored Symposia

Maximizing immunotherapy biomarker discovery with a multidimensional tumor immunogenomics platform

Presenter: Erin N. Newburn, PhD

NOV 12 | 12:30 – 12:50 PM EST

 

Personalis will also be exhibiting during the online conference. Representatives will be available to answer questions about the company’s cancer immunogenomics services.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program (VA MVP). In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The Personalis®ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

 


© Business Wire 2020
