  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Personalis, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PSNL   US71535D1063

PERSONALIS, INC.

(PSNL)
  Report
Personalis : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

01/03/2022 | 06:09am EST
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 30, 2021

Personalis, Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware 001-38943 27-5411038

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

1330 O'Brien Drive
Menlo Park, California 94025 94025
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(650)752-1300

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share PSNL The Nasdaq Global Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☒

Item 1.01

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 30, 2021, Personalis, Inc., or the Company, entered into an At-the-MarketSales Agreement, or the Sales Agreement, with BTIG, LLC, or BTIG, under which it may offer and sell its common stock having aggregate sales proceeds of up to $100.0 million from time to time through BTIG as its sales agent. Sales of the Company's common stock through BTIG, if any, will be made by any method permitted by law deemed to be an "at the market offering" as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including without limitation sales made directly on the Nasdaq Global Market or any other existing trading market for its common stock. BTIG will use commercially reasonable efforts to sell the Company's common stock from time to time, based upon instructions from the Company (including any price, time or size limits or other customary parameters or conditions the Company may impose). The Company will pay BTIG a commission of up to 3.0% of the gross sales proceeds of any common stock sold through BTIG under the Sales Agreement. The Company has also provided BTIG with customary indemnification rights.

The Company is not obligated to make any sales of common stock under the Sales Agreement. The offering of shares of the Company's common stock pursuant to the Sales Agreement will terminate upon the earlier of (i) the sale of all common stock subject to the Sales Agreement, or (ii) termination of the Sales Agreement in accordance with its terms.

The foregoing description of the Sales Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Sales Agreement, a copy of which is filed herewith as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-Kand is incorporated herein by reference. This Current Report on Form 8-Kalso incorporates by reference the Sales Agreement into the Registration Statement (as defined below).

The Company's common stock is being offered and sold pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3and an accompanying prospectus (Registration Statement No. 333-251824)declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on January 8, 2021, or the Registration Statement, and a prospectus supplement dated December 30, 2021.

A copy of the opinion of Cooley LLP regarding the shares to be sold under the Sales Agreement is filed herewith as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit

Number

Description

1.1* At-the-Market Sales Agreement, dated December 30, 2021, by and between Personalis, Inc. and BTIG, LLC.
5.1 Opinion of Cooley LLP.
23.1 Consent of Cooley LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1).
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL Document).
*

Certain schedules and exhibits have been omitted pursuant to Item 601(a)(5) of Regulation S-Kbecause such schedules and exhibits do not contain information which is material to an investment or voting decision or which is not otherwise disclosed in the filed agreements. The Company will furnish the omitted schedules and exhibits to the SEC upon request by the SEC.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

Date: December 30, 2021 Personalis, Inc.
By:

/s/ Aaron Tachibana

Aaron Tachibana
Chief Financial Officer

