Personalis : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 30, 2021, Personalis, Inc., or the Company, entered into an At-the-MarketSales Agreement, or the Sales Agreement, with BTIG, LLC, or BTIG, under which it may offer and sell its common stock having aggregate sales proceeds of up to $100.0 million from time to time through BTIG as its sales agent. Sales of the Company's common stock through BTIG, if any, will be made by any method permitted by law deemed to be an "at the market offering" as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including without limitation sales made directly on the Nasdaq Global Market or any other existing trading market for its common stock. BTIG will use commercially reasonable efforts to sell the Company's common stock from time to time, based upon instructions from the Company (including any price, time or size limits or other customary parameters or conditions the Company may impose). The Company will pay BTIG a commission of up to 3.0% of the gross sales proceeds of any common stock sold through BTIG under the Sales Agreement. The Company has also provided BTIG with customary indemnification rights.

The Company is not obligated to make any sales of common stock under the Sales Agreement. The offering of shares of the Company's common stock pursuant to the Sales Agreement will terminate upon the earlier of (i) the sale of all common stock subject to the Sales Agreement, or (ii) termination of the Sales Agreement in accordance with its terms.

The foregoing description of the Sales Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Sales Agreement, a copy of which is filed herewith as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-Kand is incorporated herein by reference. This Current Report on Form 8-Kalso incorporates by reference the Sales Agreement into the Registration Statement (as defined below).

The Company's common stock is being offered and sold pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3and an accompanying prospectus (Registration Statement No. 333-251824)declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on January 8, 2021, or the Registration Statement, and a prospectus supplement dated December 30, 2021.

A copy of the opinion of Cooley LLP regarding the shares to be sold under the Sales Agreement is filed herewith as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit Number Description 1.1* At-the-Market Sales Agreement, dated December 30, 2021, by and between Personalis, Inc. and BTIG, LLC. 5.1 Opinion of Cooley LLP. 23.1 Consent of Cooley LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1). 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL Document).