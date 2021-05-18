Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Personalis, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSNL   US71535D1063

PERSONALIS, INC.

(PSNL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Personalis : to Participate at the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit

05/18/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, announced today that its management team will participate at the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Interested parties may access the pre-recorded and archived webcast of the presentation for 90 days following the conference through the “Events” section of Personalis’ website at http://investors.personalis.com.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing programs globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veterans Program. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The Personalis® ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue or blood sample. The Personalis® Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 85,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -70,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 874 M 874 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,89x
EV / Sales 2022 6,69x
Nbr of Employees 235
Free-Float 95,7%
Personalis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PERSONALIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 35,00 $
Last Close Price 19,91 $
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 75,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John S. West President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aaron Tachibana Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan J. MacQuitty Chairman
Richard O. Chen Chief Scientific Officer
Xavier Paliard Vice President-Immunology, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSONALIS, INC.-45.62%874
MODERNA, INC.53.57%64 417
LONZA GROUP AG-0.56%46 627
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.29.20%44 366
CELLTRION, INC.-24.65%32 372
SEAGEN INC.-15.51%26 855