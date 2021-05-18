Personalis : to Participate at the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, announced today that its management team will participate at the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Interested parties may access the pre-recorded and archived webcast of the presentation for 90 days following the conference through the “Events” section of Personalis’ website at http://investors.personalis.com.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing programs globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veterans Program. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The Personalis® ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue or blood sample. The Personalis® Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited.

