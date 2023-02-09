Advanced search
    PSNL   US71535D1063

PERSONALIS, INC.

(PSNL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57:35 2023-02-09 pm EST
3.615 USD   -4.11%
04:02pPersonalis to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
02/07North American Morning Briefing: Caution Likely -2-
DJ
02/06Personalis to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
Personalis to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

02/09/2023 | 04:02pm EST
Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2023. In conjunction with the release, Personalis will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

To access the live call via telephone, please register in advance using the link here. Upon registering, each participant will receive an email confirmation with dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN that can be used to join the call.

The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the company's website at investors.personalis.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in advanced cancer genomics, enabling the next generation of precision cancer therapies and diagnostics. The Personalis NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single sample. To enable cancer sequencing, Personalis' Clinical Laboratory was built with a focus on clinical accuracy, quality, big data, scale, and efficiency. The laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988-certified and College of American Pathologists-accredited. For more information, visit the Personalis website and News Center, and follow Personalis on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 64,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -112 M - -
Net cash 2022 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 173 M 173 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 97,9%
Managers and Directors
Aaron Tachibana Chief Executive Officer
Christopher M. Hall President
Karin Eastham Chairman
Richard O. Chen Chief Medical Officer, SVP-Research & Development
Xavier Paliard Vice President-Immunology, Research & Development
