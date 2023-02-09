Personalis to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2023. In conjunction with the release, Personalis will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

To access the live call via telephone, please register in advance using the link here. Upon registering, each participant will receive an email confirmation with dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN that can be used to join the call.

The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the company's website at investors.personalis.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.

About Personalis, Inc.

