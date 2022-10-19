Advanced search
    PSNL   US71535D1063

PERSONALIS, INC.

(PSNL)
2022-10-19
2.355 USD   -10.11%
Personalis to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
10/04Personalis Collaborates With Duke University, Olink to Study Immunotherapy Response in Gastroesophageal Cancer Patients
MT
10/04Personalis Forms Research Collaboration to Better Predict Immunotherapy Response for Gastroesophageal Cancer
BU
Personalis to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/19/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. In conjunction with the release, Personalis will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

To access the live call via telephone, please register in advance using the link here. Upon registering, each participant will receive an email confirmation with dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN that can be used to join the call.

The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the company's website at investors.personalis.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in advanced cancer genomics, enabling the next generation of precision cancer therapies and diagnostics. The Personalis NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single sample. To enable cancer sequencing, Personalis' Clinical Laboratory was built with a focus on clinical accuracy, quality, big data, scale, and efficiency. The laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988-certified and College of American Pathologists-accredited. For more information, visit the Personalis website and follow Personalis on LinkedIn and Twitter.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 64,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -115 M - -
Net cash 2022 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,20x
Nbr of Employees 326
Free-Float 97,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,62 $
Average target price 12,60 $
Spread / Average Target 381%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John S. West President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aaron Tachibana Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Karin Eastham Chairman
Richard O. Chen Chief Medical Officer, SVP-Research & Development
Xavier Paliard Vice President-Immunology, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERSONALIS, INC.-81.64%120
MODERNA, INC.-47.20%52 456
LONZA GROUP AG-32.64%38 159
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-34.67%34 379
SEAGEN INC.-12.78%24 869
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.04%23 291