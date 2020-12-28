Log in
PERSONALIS, INC.

Personalis : to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

12/28/2020 | 04:02pm EST
Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that management will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The Personalis®ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 78,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -38,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 12,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -36,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 615 M 1 615 M -
EV / Sales 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales 2021 19,7x
Nbr of Employees 182
Free-Float 98,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 34,67 $
Last Close Price 41,49 $
Spread / Highest target 8,46%
Spread / Average Target -16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John S. West President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan J. MacQuitty Chairman
Aaron Tachibana Chief Financial Officer
Richard O. Chen Chief Scientific Officer
Xavier Paliard Vice President-Immunology, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSONALIS, INC.280.64%1 615
MODERNA, INC.530.83%48 827
LONZA GROUP AG56.85%46 197
CELLTRION, INC.84.25%42 257
SEAGEN INC.66.82%34 368
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.13.87%33 732
