Personalis : to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that management will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The Personalis®ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

