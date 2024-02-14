Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "Company") provides a general corporate update.

The Company is excited to announce marketing partnership with AI marketing firm Hanzo AI. Hanzo is a leading provider of AI-driven marketing technology solutions for e-commerce, specializing in advanced conversational AI and data analytics.

Hanzo AI's advertising platform has driven over 1 billion dollars in revenues to its clients says Hanzo AI. Hanzo AI is engaged to by Keek to reach 100s of millions potential users of Keek.

The Company is also happy to announce the appointment of Hanzo's CEO, Zach Kelling, to Keek's advisory board. Zach, in his new role, will work closely with CEO, Mark Itwaru, leveraging Hanzo AI's unique combination of proprietary AI and data analytics to amplify Keek's reach. "Joining Keek's advisory board is not just an honor; it's an opportunity to meld minds with one of the most visionary leaders in the digital space, Mark Itwaru. Together, we aim to scale up Keek's user base, pushing beyond the boundaries of what's thought to be possible with the power of Hanzo AI," said Kelling.

Mark Itwaru, CEO, expressed his excitement about the partnership and Kelling's advisory role, "Having Zach Kelling join our advisory board brings us much needed marketing bench strength. Zach has a wealth of knowledge and experience and is a true AI visionary. Hanzo's AI-driven approach is exactly what we need to achieve our ambitious goal of reaching 10s of millions of users cost effectively."

Hanzo AI and the Company will start its marketing campaigns in March 2024 targeting both content creators and viewers primarily in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The marketing campaigns will include custom content, influencer outreach and various AI outreach strategies.

Keek can be downloaded from the Apple Appstore or from the Google Playstore.

