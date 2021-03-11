Log in
Nyse  >  Perspecta Inc.    PRSP

PERSPECTA INC.

(PRSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CMD, COHR, PRSP, CUB, PAND; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

03/11/2021 | 11:34pm EST
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to STERIS plc for approximately $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 STERIS ordinary shares for each Cantel common share. If you are a Cantel shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lumentum Holdings Inc. for $175.00 in cash and 1.0109 shares of Lumentum common stock. If you are a Coherent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Peraton, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Perspecta shareholders will receive $29.35 per share in cash. If you are a Perspecta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cubic shareholders will receive $70.00 per share in cash. If you are a Cubic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Merck for $60.00 per share in cash. If you are a Pandion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-cmd-cohr-prsp-cub-pand-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301246142.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
