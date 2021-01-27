Log in
Perspecta Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Perspecta Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – PRSP

01/27/2021 | 11:42am EST
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Perspecta to Peraton, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Perspecta shareholders will receive $29.35 per share in cash.

On behalf of Perspecta shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Perspecta shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 445 M - -
Net income 2021 99,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 065 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,5x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 4 225 M 4 225 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart PERSPECTA INC.
Duration : Period :
Perspecta Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSPECTA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,75 $
Last Close Price 26,25 $
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John McNamara Curtis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Marilyn Crouther Chief Operating Officer
John Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Dancy Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sanjeev K. Bansal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSPECTA INC.9.01%4 225
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.97%166 970
ACCENTURE PLC-3.15%160 455
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.69%109 146
INFOSYS LIMITED5.52%77 114
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.11%70 553
