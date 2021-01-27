Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Perspecta Inc.    PRSP

PERSPECTA INC.

(PRSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Perspecta Inc.

01/27/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Perspecta Inc. ("Perspecta" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRSP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Peraton, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital ("Veritas"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Perspecta shareholders will receive $29.35 in cash for each share of Perspecta common stock that they hold. Veritas currently owns approximately 14.5% of the common stock of Perspecta. The transaction is valued at approximately $7.1 billion.

If you own Perspecta shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/PRSP/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Perspecta's board acted in the best interest of Perspecta's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the merger consideration adequately compensates Perspecta's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Perspecta's public shareholders. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-perspecta-inc-301216575.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PERSPECTA INC.
05:42pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Perspecta Inc.
PR
05:06pPERSPECTA INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Artic..
AQ
03:53pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Weaken This Afternoon, Turning Sharply Lower
MT
01:31pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Paring Early Declines Despite Continued Weakness for..
MT
12:23pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Perspecta, Inc.
PR
11:47aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP Investigates whether Perspecta Inc. has obtained a..
PR
11:42aPERSPECTA MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into W..
BU
09:39aPERSPECTA : (PRSP Alert) Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Perspecta;..
PR
09:23aPERSPECTA : Veritas Capital Unit to Acquire Perspecta for $7.1 Billion
MT
08:43aPERSPECTA INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ