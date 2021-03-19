Value stream mapping: A key accelerant for transformation

March 2021

The digitalization of everything and everything as a service (XaaS) is at the center of the fourth industrial revolution. To address continually changing threats, diminishing budgets and the need to continually improve, organizations are looking to technology to help accelerate collaboration, speed to mission, automation and data-based insights. While technology is a critical element of digital transformation, it is the synergies between technology, people, process and data that create true transformation. Maintaining the right focus is critical-this is where the concept of the value stream can be applied to guide digital transformation.

Value stream

A value stream is the set of activities that take place to highlight a customer need and turn it into a delivered product or service. The series of actions from the starting point to the end point should provide continuous flow of value to the customer. For example, all steps in an IT service delivery should provide value to the form, fit and function of the delivered service.

A common challenge in large organizations is understanding what the value stream truly is-how functions, activities, actions, systems and information flow all come together and where the bottlenecks and process ineﬀiciencies are occurring. Many organizations are stovepiped, actions and activities are "thrown over the fence" and handoﬀs are not well understood. When such an entity decides to introduce new technologies that disrupt the way work is done without a foundational understanding of the value stream, the following issues can arise and lead to transformation failure:

• Reduced business velocity due to an absence of enterprise strategy alignment

• Lengthy business process cycle times, manual operations and one-oﬀ solutions or workarounds

• Misalignment of business functions due to stovepipes

• Unpredictable outcomes resulting from confusion about business processes

• Inability to drive decision-making down to the lowest levels of the organization due to lack of confidence / trust

• Disparate technologies that do not work together

• Ineﬀicient data management strategies that prevent eﬀective decision-making

• Failure to provide value to the end-user because operations are not human-centered

Value stream mapping and management

Gartner defines value stream mapping (VSM) as the process of charting out or visually displaying a value stream so improvement activity can be eﬀectively planned. VSM is an important tool in digital transformation. Its use helps prevent the automation and/or propagation of ineﬀicient processes and operations that will hinder the potential impact of the innovations.

A VSM creates a visual representation of the process ecosystem and the operations journey map. It provides the ability to quickly identify value add, non-value add and "waste" eﬀorts, clearly identifies the linkage between data and material flow, and most importantly, enables improvements to drive value from the customer's perspective. Aditionally, a VSM provides a graphical representation of how work is done. It can be developed at the individual system level or at the enterprise level, spanning multiple value streams. Examples include:

• Enterprise VSM: design, continuous integration / continuous deployment (CI/CD) and deployment of complex software and hardware

• Individual VSM: requirements or use case development, unit testing and system testing

A key focus of VSM is improving flow. Flow is the uninhibited movement of services, products, information and knowledge sharing (technical problem solving) creating value at every step. A basic concept of Lean enterprise, adequate flow ensures the mission or business operation delivers the required output to the end-user at the right time, with the right quality and creates value. According to Gartner, most organizations lack the end-to-end visibility into product delivery and struggle to improve flow.1

During a VSM activity, key participants from stakeholder teams that are empowered to make improvements come together to kick-start the transformation utilizing three process maps:

• Current state / "as is"

• Ideal state

• Future state / "to-be"

1 Gartner: G00730782

The to-be process map is accompanied by an action plan that captures the activities enabling the desired to-be state, responsible owners, due dates and dependencies. Figure 1 provides a high-level approach used by Perspecta to conduct VSM.

Figure 1 - Perspecta's high-level approach to value stream mapping

VSM and value stream management are highly complementary. VSM builds on mapping-moving to the next level of data and delivery of value through quantitative insights. It provides an ongoing platform (via dashboards) to continuously inspect and improve according to data revealing flow. Value stream management is defined as "a combination of people, process and technology that maps, optimizes, visualizes, measures and governs business value flow (including epics, stories and work items) through heterogeneous enterprise software delivery pipelines."2

Metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) are identified through VSM and tracked through value stream management. Examples of KPIs for common value stream types, as noted by the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), are as follows:

• Service value stream: first response time (FRT), mean time to resolution (MTTR), net promoter score (NPS), customer satisfaction (CSAT), cost per ticket, service cycle time

• Software or hardware development value stream: cost vs. budget, predictability, internal NPS, feature cycle time, quality, release frequency, horizon investments, capacity allocation (growth vs. sustaining), leading indicators

Applications

Perspecta understands the need for people, process, technology and data to operate harmoniously together. When these four elements are connected and in balance and value streams are in alignment, organizational agility and velocity rises.

We pioneered the integrated use of Lean, Lean Six Sigma, Agile, IT service management and design thinking principles to drive improvement into our customer's missions. We understand how these aspects must come together, keeping humans in the center. As a leading U.S. government IT services provider, we bring expertise and experience gained working side-by-side with hundreds of public sector customers.

Perspecta has conducted 200+ VSM and management initiatives for governement customers across the intelligence, defense, civilian and health segments. We innovatively leverage our expertise and techniques in combination with emerging technologies to accelerate transformation and improvement.

The following four exemplars highlight how VSM drives eﬀiciencies into mission operations to accelerate digital transformation outcomes:

Health segment: Enterprise automation opportunities for robotic process automation (RPA)

A health agency's IT service incident management process involved the development of daily reports on four KPIs for 21 sites that were deploying a new electronic health record system. These reports required a time-consuming, repetitive, manual process that was subject to human error. The customer believed there was an opportunity for automation in a targeted portion of their services-only this portion of the overall operations was being considered.

Perspecta conducted VSM and uncovered multiple process areas as candidates for automation including incident and access management as well as information security management to automate security artifact gathering. Additionally, an opportunity was identified for an RPA solution to perform predictive analytics, analyzing metrics to predict outages to identify a broader set of areas for RPA.

The VSM also brought to light the multiple processes' interconnection and interdependency on speed to service-preventing a more narrowly focused RPA solution which would have likely been employed with limited value.

2 Forrester:https://go.forrester.com/blogs/value-stream-management-tools-unlock-agile-plus-devops-potential-takeaways-from-the-forrester-wave/

Defense segment: Accelerate move to the cloud through streamlined user provisioning

A defense agency's cloud management oﬀice has the mission to lead the cloud adoption eﬀorts across the enterprise. There was a need to better understand the sequence and flow of activities, handoﬀs and interactions from cloud migration request through the provisioning of a new user in the cloud.

Most processes in the agency's current state required touch labor and human involvement, frequent unplanned work and no formal governance. The agency needed to quickly baseline the activities-which involved multiple organizations-and get to an improved to-be state enabling eﬀicient and eﬀective cloud migration and modernization eﬀorts.

Perspecta utilized VSM to identify the major components of the organization's user-to-cloud value stream, pinpoint bottlenecks and multiple rework cycles as well as increase understanding of the analytics group component process. Specifically, the VSM:

• Calculated end-to-end cycle time, queue time and value-added work (~5.7% of the cycle time labor hours)

• Ideated ~80 high-value improvements in prioritization, process, people / organization, technology, communication and measurement categories

• Developed a streamlined to-be process and forward action plan to enable the future state

• Specified best opportunities to target automation eﬀorts

• Reduced cycle time through key approval from 139 days to 61 days, with a 56% improvement

Intelligence segment: Shift from Waterfall to Agile acquisition practices

To better execute the next major program build, an Intelligence agency desired to move towards Agile-based acquisition and development to better support quick reaction-enabling concepts and drive speed to mission. Their current state Waterfall, stovepiped approaches resulted in lengthy acquisition cycle time, high cost and decreased mission responsiveness.

Perspecta executed a multiday VSM eﬀort with key stakeholders across all major acquisition directorates. The complex as is state processes were visualized, with key findings that each program oﬀice had its own process, multiple one-oﬀ developments, little standardization, unclear top-down prioritization and poor coordination across multiple levels. This was driving significant requirements flux and change late in the process and an average cycle time trending toward 5 years, as measured from identification of need to delivery of capability to the end-user.

Numerous bottlenecks-either unique to a given program oﬀice or consistent across the enterprise-were identified. A two-prong approach was developed to revolutionize future acquisition, identifying 60+ tactical improvements and seven strategic, transformational "big rocks." The VSM team developed a coherent definition of mission capabilities and defined the cadence of emerging solutions to be developed incrementally with one increment every three months. The to-be process clearly identified dual paths to better support both Waterfall and incremental development / delivery approaches and associated changes to systems engineering artifacts and milestone reviews.

The VSM resulted in a to-be acquisition framework based on a more holistic approach to mission with standardization that was flexible enough to enable eﬀicient acquisition through multiple approaches. Implementation of Agile management approaches, use of other contracting methods (IDIQs, large LOEs, BAAs, etc.) and numerous process improvements resulted in a year and a half to two years reduction of end-to-end cycle time and a significant increase in speed-to-mission.

Civilian segment: VSM for new capability insertion

A civilian agency's managed services organization was implementing a new change request (CR) platform. The agency needed to understand how or if the government and contractor invoicing and ordering processes would integrate with the new way of working. The current state was known to have duplicative activities, manual steps and ineﬀiciencies. Introducing the new platform before better understanding the current state would cause further problems after technology implementation.

Led by Perspecta transformation agents, the joint Perspecta / government team conducted a focused VSM event to map, evaluate and streamline the ordering, billing and invoicing process, resulting in the generation of 50+ ideas for improvement. Key process and technology innovations included:

• Identification of candidates for RPA-consistent and repeatable process steps that can be automated to reduce errors and rework

• Earlier, increased communication with stakeholders, providing the right information to the right people, at the right time

• Implementation of a tool and dashboard for order submission with an automated workflow to manage each order from submission to invoicing; RPA to complete repetitive tasks

• Reduction of approvals needed to process orders, reducing delay and cycle time

Via implementation of the to-be process flow and actions, the cycle time was reduced from 25 days to three days-an 88% reduction-and labor touch time was reduced through automation from 16 days to three hours-a 99% reduction.