RICHLAND, WASH. & CORALVILLE, IOWA, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), today announced that it will present new clinical and preclinical data for 212Pb-VMT-α-NET, a Targeted Alpha-Particle Therapy, at the upcoming 36th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM). The conference is being held in Vienna, Austria, from September 9-13, 2023.

“Our team at Perspective Therapeutics continues to work diligently to advance much needed targeted alpha therapy using 212Pb,” said Thijs Spoor, Chief Executive Officer at Perspective Therapeutics. “We are particularly excited about the early clinical results from 212Pb-VMT-α-NET in patients suffering from different types of difficult-to-treat neuroendocrine tumors. These results support our belief that targeted alpha therapies have the potential to revolutionize our approach to eliminating cancers and intractable tumors.”

“We are excited to have early results presented by Dr. Dharmender Malik of Fortis Memorial research institute on the safety and efficacy of 212Pb-VMT-α-NET especially in patients with somatostatin receptor positive, metastatic neuroendocrine and medullary thyroid tumors,” said Markus Puhlmann, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at Perspective Therapeutics. “Additionally, we will present data from our metastatic mouse model of neuroblastoma exploring the efficacy of 203/212Pb-VMT-α-NET for image-guided treatment in this metastatic neuroblastoma tumor model.”

Details about these presentations can be found below and on the EANM website (eanm23.eanm.org). Additionally, copies of the abstracts can be found in the EANM ’23 Abstract Book on the EANM website.

Presentation One:

This presentation will discuss early clinical results from the study of 212Pb-VMT-α-NET in ten patients with somatostatin receptor (SSTR)-expressing progressive neuroendocrine tumors and metastatic medullary thyroid carcinomas. 212Pb-VMT-α-NET demonstrated an encouraging safety profile and treatment resulted in partial responses in a number of patients.

Title: Early results of 212Pb-VMT-α-NET Targeted Alpha Therapy in Metastatic Gastro-entero-pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors: First in Human Clinical Experience on Safety and Efficacy

Session: Theranostics Track – What’s New in Endocrine Tumors

Abstract Number: OP-673

Presenter: D. Malik, Consultant Nuclear Medicine and PET-CT, MBBS, DNB, FANMB & RSO-II at Fortis Memorial research institute (FMRI), Gurugram, India at Fortis Healthcare Pvt.

Details: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 9:45 a.m. CEST

Location: Hall G1

Presentation Two:

This presentation will discuss the effective tumor control of fractionated doses of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET demonstrated in a mouse model of high-risk metastatic neuroblastoma. The data showed that fractionated doses of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET provided greater benefit than single dose administration of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET.

Title: Preclinical Evaluation of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET Targeted Alpha Therapy for High-Risk Metastatic Neuroblastoma

Session: M2M Track: Radioligand Therapy - New and Old Targets

Abstract Number: OP-144

Presenter: D. Liu, Principal Research Scientist, Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Details: Session 504, Sunday, September 10, 2023, 3.00 p.m. CEST

Location: Hall E2

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a medical technology and radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds and has a proprietary technology that utilizes the isotope Lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This “theranostic” approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company’s melanoma (VMT-01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com

