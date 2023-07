Peruana de Energia SAA (Perenesa) is a Peru-based company principally engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electric power. The Company's facilities include two hydroelectric plants: Central Hidroelectrica Yanango, which operates in the Chanchamayo valley with a total installed capacity of 42.6 megawatts (MW), and Central Hidroelectrica Chimay, located on the banks of the Tulumayo River with a total installed capacity of 150.9 MW. In addition, the Company is active in the development of the Central Hidroelectrica La Virgen hydroelectric station project.

Sector Independent Power Producers