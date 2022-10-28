Advanced search
    TLKM   ID1000129000

PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK

(TLKM)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-26
4370.00 IDR    0.00%
Perusahaan Perseroan Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk : Financial Statements (Unaudited) 3Q 2022

10/28/2022 | 04:03am EDT
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero)

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated financial statements

as of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) and for the nine months period then ended (unaudited)

28

PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO)

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA Tbk. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD THEN ENDED

(UNAUDITED)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

1

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

2

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

3-4

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

6-118

These consolidated financial statements are originally issued in the Indonesian language.

PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO)

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA Tbk. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (audited)

(Amounts in the tables expressed in billions of Indonesian Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)

ASSETS

Notes

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

3,33,38

31,657

38,311

Other current financial assets

4,33,38

702

493

Trade receivables - net allowance for expected

credit losses

Related parties

5,33,38

1,296

961

Third parties

5,38

8,195

7,549

Contract assets - net

6,33,38

1,877

2,330

Other receivables - net

38

142

195

Inventories - net

7

1,181

779

Assets held for sale

12

6

818

Contract cost

9

640

656

Prepaid taxes

28a

3,066

2,144

Claim for tax refund

28b

465

690

Other current assets

8,33

4,398

6,351

Total Current Assets

53,625

61,277

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Contract assets - net

6,33,38

96

143

Long-term investments in financial instruments

10,38

11,735

13,661

Long-term investments in associates

11

135

139

Contract cost

9

1,855

1,608

Property and equipment

12,33,36a

166,239

165,026

Right-of-use assets

13

19,445

18,469

Intangible assets

15

7,507

7,506

Deferred tax assets - net

28f

4,559

3,824

Other non-current assets

14,28,33,38

4,767

5,531

Total Non-current Assets

216,338

215,907

TOTAL ASSETS

269,963

277,184

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

Related parties

16,33,38

410

497

Third parties

16,38

13,187

16,673

Contract liabilities

18a,33

6,414

6,795

Other payables

38

396

609

Taxes payable

28c

4,346

3,923

Accrued expenses

17,33,38

14,239

15,885

Customer deposits

33

2,266

2,416

Short-term bank loans

19a,33,38

11,871

6,682

Current maturities of long-term borrowings

19b,33,38

7,862

9,690

Current maturities of lease liabilities

13,38

4,157

5,961

Total Current Liabilities

65,148

69,131

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred tax liabilities - net

28f

985

1,158

Contract liabilities

18b,33

1,361

1,283

Long service award provisions

32

1,324

1,206

Pension benefits and other post-employment

benefits obligations

31

11,956

11,563

Long-term loans and other borrowings

20,33,38

30,120

36,319

Lease liabilities

13,38

12,860

10,426

Other liabilities

810

699

Total Non-current Liabilites

59,416

62,654

TOTAL LIABILITIES

124,564

131,785

EQUITY

Capital stock

22

4,953

4,953

Additional paid-in capital

2,711

2,711

Other equity

23

9,596

9,395

Retained earnings

Appropriated

30

15,337

15,337

Unappropriated

90,975

89,250

Net equity attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

123,572

121,646

Non-controlling interest

21

21,827

23,753

TOTAL EQUITY

145,399

145,399

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

269,963

277,184

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

1

These consolidated financial statements are originally issued in the Indonesian language.

PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO)

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA Tbk. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Nine Months Period Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)

(Amounts in the tables expressed in billions of Indonesian Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)

REVENUES

Notes

2022

2021

24,33

108,874

106,043

COST AND EXPENSES

Operation, maintenance, and telecommunication

service expenses

26,33

(27,167)

(26,978)

Depreciation and amortization expenses

12,13,15

(25,018)

(22,183)

Personnel expenses

25

(11,155)

(11,018)

Interconnection expenses

33

(3,865)

(3,715)

General and administrative expenses

27,33

(4,449)

(4,034)

Marketing expenses

33

(2,779)

(2,371)

Unrealized (loss) gain on changes in fair value of investments

10

(3,084)

403

Other income - net

48

111

Gain on foreign exchange - net

168

43

OPERATING PROFIT

31,573

36,301

Finance income

33

627

450

Finance cost

33

(3,009)

(3,387)

Share of gain (loss) of associated companies

11

6

(104)

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

29,197

33,260

INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT

28d

Current

(7,278)

(7,539)

Deferred

897

(58)

(6,381)

(7,597)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

22,816

25,663

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to profit

or loss in subsequent periods:

Foreign currency translation

23

201

36

Share of other comprehensive income of

long-term investment in associates

11

1

0

Other comprehensive income (loss) not to be reclassified to profit

or loss in subsequent periods:

Defined benefit actuarial gain (loss) - net

31

(1)

0

Other comprehensive income - net

201

36

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

23,017

25,699

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

16,581

18,872

Non-controlling interests

21

6,235

6,791

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

22,816

25,663

Owners of the parent company

16,782

18,908

Non-controlling interests

6,235

6,791

BASIC EARNING PER SHARE

23,017

25,699

(in full amount)

29

Net income per share

167.38

190.51

Net income per ADS (100 Series B shares per ADS)

16,737.97

19,050.65

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 08:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
