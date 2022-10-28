Perusahaan Perseroan Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk : Financial Statements (Unaudited) 3Q 2022

as of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) and for the nine months period then ended (unaudited)

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. and its subsidiaries

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD THEN ENDED

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA Tbk. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

These consolidated financial statements are originally issued in the Indonesian language.

PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO)

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA Tbk. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (audited)

(Amounts in the tables expressed in billions of Indonesian Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)

ASSETS Notes September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 3,33,38 31,657 38,311 Other current financial assets 4,33,38 702 493 Trade receivables - net allowance for expected credit losses Related parties 5,33,38 1,296 961 Third parties 5,38 8,195 7,549 Contract assets - net 6,33,38 1,877 2,330 Other receivables - net 38 142 195 Inventories - net 7 1,181 779 Assets held for sale 12 6 818 Contract cost 9 640 656 Prepaid taxes 28a 3,066 2,144 Claim for tax refund 28b 465 690 Other current assets 8,33 4,398 6,351 Total Current Assets 53,625 61,277 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Contract assets - net 6,33,38 96 143 Long-term investments in financial instruments 10,38 11,735 13,661 Long-term investments in associates 11 135 139 Contract cost 9 1,855 1,608 Property and equipment 12,33,36a 166,239 165,026 Right-of-use assets 13 19,445 18,469 Intangible assets 15 7,507 7,506 Deferred tax assets - net 28f 4,559 3,824 Other non-current assets 14,28,33,38 4,767 5,531 Total Non-current Assets 216,338 215,907 TOTAL ASSETS 269,963 277,184 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables Related parties 16,33,38 410 497 Third parties 16,38 13,187 16,673 Contract liabilities 18a,33 6,414 6,795 Other payables 38 396 609 Taxes payable 28c 4,346 3,923 Accrued expenses 17,33,38 14,239 15,885 Customer deposits 33 2,266 2,416 Short-term bank loans 19a,33,38 11,871 6,682 Current maturities of long-term borrowings 19b,33,38 7,862 9,690 Current maturities of lease liabilities 13,38 4,157 5,961 Total Current Liabilities 65,148 69,131 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred tax liabilities - net 28f 985 1,158 Contract liabilities 18b,33 1,361 1,283 Long service award provisions 32 1,324 1,206 Pension benefits and other post-employment benefits obligations 31 11,956 11,563 Long-term loans and other borrowings 20,33,38 30,120 36,319 Lease liabilities 13,38 12,860 10,426 Other liabilities 810 699 Total Non-current Liabilites 59,416 62,654 TOTAL LIABILITIES 124,564 131,785 EQUITY Capital stock 22 4,953 4,953 Additional paid-in capital 2,711 2,711 Other equity 23 9,596 9,395 Retained earnings Appropriated 30 15,337 15,337 Unappropriated 90,975 89,250 Net equity attributable to: Owners of the parent company 123,572 121,646 Non-controlling interest 21 21,827 23,753 TOTAL EQUITY 145,399 145,399 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 269,963 277,184

