Perusahaan Perseroan Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk : Financial Statements (Unaudited) 3Q 2022
Consolidated financial statements
as of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) and for the nine months period then ended (unaudited)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
1
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
2
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
3-4
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
5
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
6-118
PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO)
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA Tbk. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (audited)
(Amounts in the tables expressed in billions of Indonesian Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)
ASSETS
Notes
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
3,33,38
31,657
38,311
Other current financial assets
4,33,38
702
493
Trade receivables - net allowance for expected
credit losses
Related parties
5,33,38
1,296
961
Third parties
5,38
8,195
7,549
Contract assets - net
6,33,38
1,877
2,330
Other receivables - net
38
142
195
Inventories - net
7
1,181
779
Assets held for sale
12
6
818
Contract cost
9
640
656
Prepaid taxes
28a
3,066
2,144
Claim for tax refund
28b
465
690
Other current assets
8,33
4,398
6,351
Total Current Assets
53,625
61,277
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Contract assets - net
6,33,38
96
143
Long-term investments in financial instruments
10,38
11,735
13,661
Long-term investments in associates
11
135
139
Contract cost
9
1,855
1,608
Property and equipment
12,33,36a
166,239
165,026
Right-of-use assets
13
19,445
18,469
Intangible assets
15
7,507
7,506
Deferred tax assets - net
28f
4,559
3,824
Other non-current assets
14,28,33,38
4,767
5,531
Total Non-current Assets
216,338
215,907
TOTAL ASSETS
269,963
277,184
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
Related parties
16,33,38
410
497
Third parties
16,38
13,187
16,673
Contract liabilities
18a,33
6,414
6,795
Other payables
38
396
609
Taxes payable
28c
4,346
3,923
Accrued expenses
17,33,38
14,239
15,885
Customer deposits
33
2,266
2,416
Short-term bank loans
19a,33,38
11,871
6,682
Current maturities of long-term borrowings
19b,33,38
7,862
9,690
Current maturities of lease liabilities
13,38
4,157
5,961
Total Current Liabilities
65,148
69,131
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred tax liabilities - net
28f
985
1,158
Contract liabilities
18b,33
1,361
1,283
Long service award provisions
32
1,324
1,206
Pension benefits and other post-employment
benefits obligations
31
11,956
11,563
Long-term loans and other borrowings
20,33,38
30,120
36,319
Lease liabilities
13,38
12,860
10,426
Other liabilities
810
699
Total Non-current Liabilites
59,416
62,654
TOTAL LIABILITIES
124,564
131,785
EQUITY
Capital stock
22
4,953
4,953
Additional paid-in capital
2,711
2,711
Other equity
23
9,596
9,395
Retained earnings
Appropriated
30
15,337
15,337
Unappropriated
90,975
89,250
Net equity attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
123,572
121,646
Non-controlling interest
21
21,827
23,753
TOTAL EQUITY
145,399
145,399
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
269,963
277,184
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
1
PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO)
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA Tbk. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Nine Months Period Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)
(Amounts in the tables expressed in billions of Indonesian Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)
REVENUES
Notes
2022
2021
24,33
108,874
106,043
COST AND EXPENSES
Operation, maintenance, and telecommunication
service expenses
26,33
(27,167)
(26,978)
Depreciation and amortization expenses
12,13,15
(25,018)
(22,183)
Personnel expenses
25
(11,155)
(11,018)
Interconnection expenses
33
(3,865)
(3,715)
General and administrative expenses
27,33
(4,449)
(4,034)
Marketing expenses
33
(2,779)
(2,371)
Unrealized (loss) gain on changes in fair value of investments
10
(3,084)
403
Other income - net
48
111
Gain on foreign exchange - net
168
43
OPERATING PROFIT
31,573
36,301
Finance income
33
627
450
Finance cost
33
(3,009)
(3,387)
Share of gain (loss) of associated companies
11
6
(104)
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
29,197
33,260
INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT
28d
Current
(7,278)
(7,539)
Deferred
897
(58)
(6,381)
(7,597)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
22,816
25,663
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to profit
or loss in subsequent periods:
Foreign currency translation
23
201
36
Share of other comprehensive income of
long-term investment in associates
11
1
0
Other comprehensive income (loss) not to be reclassified to profit
or loss in subsequent periods:
Defined benefit actuarial gain (loss) - net
31
(1)
0
Other comprehensive income - net
201
36
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
23,017
25,699
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
16,581
18,872
Non-controlling interests
21
6,235
6,791
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
22,816
25,663
Owners of the parent company
16,782
18,908
Non-controlling interests
6,235
6,791
BASIC EARNING PER SHARE
23,017
25,699
(in full amount)
29
Net income per share
167.38
190.51
Net income per ADS (100 Series B shares per ADS)
16,737.97
19,050.65
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
2
Sales 2022
150 415 B
9,69 B
9,69 B
Net income 2022
26 028 B
1,68 B
1,68 B
Net Debt 2022
28 171 B
1,81 B
1,81 B
P/E ratio 2022
16,7x
Yield 2022
4,07%
Capitalization
432 902 B
27 877 M
27 877 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,07x
EV / Sales 2023
2,86x
Nbr of Employees
20 897
Free-Float
45,9%
