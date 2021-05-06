Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Indonesia
  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
  News
  Summary
    TLKM   ID1000129000

PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK

(TLKM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perusahaan Perseroan Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk : AGMS Proxy Materials

05/06/2021 | 04:35am EDT
Annual General Meeting of

Shareholder

For Financial Year 2020

Day/ Date

: Friday, May 28, 2021

Time

: 13.30 WIB - closing

Location

: Auditorium Telkom Landmark Tower 6th Floor

The Telkom Hub

Jl. Jend. Gatot Subroto Kav.52, Jakarta 12710

Agenda of Telkom's AGMS for Financial Year 2020

  1. Approval of Annual Report and Ratification of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statement for Financial Year of 2020 as well as the Board of Commissioner's Supervision Duty Implementation Report for Financial Year of 2020
  2. Ratification of the Company's Annual Report of Partnerships and Community Development Program for Financial Year of 2020
  1. Determination on Utilization of the Company's Net Profit for Financial Year of 2020
  2. Determination of Bonus for the Financial year of 2020, Salary for Board of Directors and Honorarium for Board of Commissioners Including other Facilities and Benefits for the Year of 2021
  3. Appointment of Public Accounting Firm to Audit the Company's Consolidated Financial Statement and Financial Statement of the Social and Environmental Responsibility Program for Financial Year of 2021
  1. Approval on Amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company
  2. Ratification on Regulation of Minister of State Owned Enterprise Number: PER-11/MBU/11/2020 concerning Management Contract and Annual Management Contract of State Owned Enterprise's Directors

8 Changes to the Management of the Company

Agenda 1 and 2

  1. Approval of Annual Report and Ratification of the Company's Consolidated
    Financial Statement for Financial Year of 2020 as well as the Board of
    Commissioner's Supervision Duty Implementation Report for Financial Year of
    2020
  2. Ratification of the Company's Annual Report of Partnerships and Community
    Development Program for Financial Year of 2020

Agenda 1 and 2

  1. Approval of Annual Report and Ratification of the Company's
    Consolidated Financial Statement for Financial Year of 2020 as well as the Board of
    Commissioner's Supervision Duty Implementation Report for Financial Year of 2020
  2. Ratification of the Company's Annual Report of Partnerships and Community Development Program for Financial Year of 2020

Laws & Regulations

  • Article 18 paragraph 9 and Article 25 paragraph 1 of the Company's Articles of Association.
  • Article 23 paragraph (1) of Law No. 19 of 2003 on State-Owned Enterprise ("SOE") as lastly amended by Law No. 11 of 2020 on Job Creation ("Job Creation Law") ("SOE Law").
  • Article 69 paragraph (1) of Law No. 40 of 2007 as lastly amended by Job Creation Law on Limited Liability Companies
    ("Company Law").
  • Article 17 and Article 18 of Minister of SOE Regulation No. PER-09/MBU/07/2015 as lastly amended by Minister of SOE Regulation No. 02/MBU/04/2020 on Partnership and Community Development Program of SOE.
  • Article 41 paragraph 1 Indonesia Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2020 on General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Company ("POJK 15/2020").

Explanation

  • The Annual Report including the Board of Commissioner's Supervision Duty Performance Report, Company's Consolidated Financial Statements as well as Annual Report on the Partnership and Community Development Program of the financial year of 2020 to be validated in Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for Financial Year of 2020 is available and can be retrieved from the company's website (www.telkom.co.id) and Indonesia Stock Exchange's website (www.idx.co.id) on the day of invitation release.
  • Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended on December 31, 2020 is audited by Public Accountant Firm of Purwantono, Sungkoro dan Surja. The auditor's report with formal opinion "present fairly in all material respects" in accordance with Auditor report No. 00884/2.1032/AU.1/06/1007-2/1/IV/2021 dated April 29, 2021.
  • The Annual Report on the Partnership and Community Development Program for the financial year ended on December 31, 2020 is audited by Public Accountant Firm of Purwantono, Sungkoro dan Surja with opinion "present fairly in all material respects" in accordance with Auditor report No. 00094/2.1032/AU.2/11/0687-4/1/II/2021 dated February 23, 2021.

Pencapaian Telkom Tahun 2020

Financial Performance

  • Revenue Rp136.5 Trillion
    (Grow 0.7% from Financial Year 2019)
  • EBITDA Rp72.1 Trillion
    (Grow 11.2% from Financial Year 2019)
  • Net Income Rp20.8 Trillion
    (Grow 11.5% from Financial Year 2019)

Operational Performance

  • Indihome

8 Million Subscribers

(the number of Indihome subscriber increase by 1.0 million in 2020)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 08:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 140 949 B 9,87 B 9,87 B
Net income 2021 22 179 B 1,55 B 1,55 B
Net Debt 2021 37 935 B 2,66 B 2,66 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 5,32%
Capitalization 316 999 B 21 973 M 22 190 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 25 348
Free-Float 45,9%
