Perusahaan Perseroan Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk : AGMS Proxy Materials
05/06/2021 | 04:35am EDT
Annual General Meeting of
Shareholder
For Financial Year 2020
Day/ Date
: Friday, May 28, 2021
Time
: 13.30 WIB - closing
Location
: Auditorium Telkom Landmark Tower 6th Floor
The Telkom Hub
Jl. Jend. Gatot Subroto Kav.52, Jakarta 12710
Agenda of Telkom's AGMS for Financial Year 2020
Approval of Annual Report and Ratification of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statement for Financial Year of 2020 as well as the Board of Commissioner's Supervision Duty Implementation Report for Financial Year of 2020
Ratification of the Company's Annual Report of Partnerships and Community Development Program for Financial Year of 2020
Determination on Utilization of the Company's Net Profit for Financial Year of 2020
Determination of Bonus for the Financial year of 2020, Salary for Board of Directors and Honorarium for Board of Commissioners Including other Facilities and Benefits for the Year of 2021
Appointment of Public Accounting Firm to Audit the Company's Consolidated Financial Statement and Financial Statement of the Social and Environmental Responsibility Program for Financial Year of 2021
Approval on Amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company
Ratification on Regulation of Minister of State Owned Enterprise Number: PER-11/MBU/11/2020 concerning Management Contract and Annual Management Contract of State Owned Enterprise's Directors
8 Changes to the Management of the Company
Agenda 1 and 2
Approval of Annual Report and Ratification of the Company's Consolidated
Financial Statement for Financial Year of 2020 as well as the Board of
Commissioner's Supervision Duty Implementation Report for Financial Year of
2020
Ratification of the Company's Annual Report of Partnerships and Community
Development Program for Financial Year of 2020
Ratification of the Company's Annual Report of Partnerships and Community Development Program for Financial Year of 2020
Laws & Regulations
Article 18 paragraph 9 and Article 25 paragraph 1 of the Company's Articles of Association.
Article 23 paragraph (1) of Law No. 19 of 2003 on State-Owned Enterprise ("SOE") as lastly amended by Law No. 11 of 2020 on Job Creation ("Job Creation Law") ("SOE Law").
Article 69 paragraph (1) of Law No. 40 of 2007 as lastly amended by Job Creation Law on Limited Liability Companies
("Company Law").
Article 17 and Article 18 of Minister of SOE Regulation No. PER-09/MBU/07/2015 as lastly amended by Minister of SOE Regulation No. 02/MBU/04/2020 on Partnership and Community Development Program of SOE.
Article 41 paragraph 1 Indonesia Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2020 on General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Company("POJK 15/2020").
Explanation
The Annual Report including the Board of Commissioner's Supervision Duty Performance Report, Company's Consolidated Financial Statements as well as Annual Report on the Partnership and Community Development Program of the financial year of 2020 to be validated in Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for Financial Year of 2020 is available and can be retrieved from the company's website (www.telkom.co.id) and Indonesia Stock Exchange's website (www.idx.co.id) on the day of invitation release.
Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended on December 31, 2020 is audited by Public Accountant Firm of Purwantono, Sungkoro dan Surja. The auditor's report with formal opinion "present fairly in all material respects" in accordance with Auditor report No. 00884/2.1032/AU.1/06/1007-2/1/IV/2021 dated April 29, 2021.
The Annual Report on the Partnership and Community Development Program for the financial year ended on December 31, 2020 is audited by Public Accountant Firm of Purwantono, Sungkoro dan Surja with opinion "present fairly in all material respects" in accordance with Auditor report No. 00094/2.1032/AU.2/11/0687-4/1/II/2021 dated February 23, 2021.
Pencapaian Telkom Tahun 2020
Financial Performance
RevenueRp136.5 Trillion
(Grow 0.7% from Financial Year 2019)
EBITDARp72.1 Trillion
(Grow 11.2% from Financial Year 2019)
Net IncomeRp20.8 Trillion
(Grow 11.5% from Financial Year 2019)
Operational Performance
Indihome
8 Million Subscribers
(the number of Indihome subscriber increase by 1.0 million in 2020)
