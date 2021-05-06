Perusahaan Perseroan Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk : AGMS Proxy Materials

The Annual Report including the Board of Commissioner's Supervision Duty Performance Report, Company's Consolidated Financial Statements as well as Annual Report on the Partnership and Community Development Program of the financial year of 2020 to be validated in Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for Financial Year of 2020 is available and can be retrieved from the company's website (www.telkom.co.id) and Indonesia Stock Exchange's website (www.idx.co.id) on the day of invitation release.