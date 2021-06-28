Perusahaan Perseroan Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk : Financial Statements (Unaudited) 1Q 2021

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. and its subsidiaries Consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) and for the three months period then ended (unaudited)

PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA Tbk. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD THEN ENDED (UNAUDITED) TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Statement of the Board of Directors Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 1 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 2 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 3-4 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 5 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 6-121

These consolidated financial statements are originally issued in the Indonesian language. PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA Tbk. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (audited) (Amounts in the tables expressed in billions of Indonesian Rupiah, unless otherwise stated) ASSETS Notes March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 3,33,38 31,729 20,589 Other current financial assets 4,33,38 1,198 1,303 Trade receivables Related parties 5,33,38 1,473 1,644 Third parties 5 10,907 9,695 Contract assets 6,33,38 1,098 1,036 Other receivables 38 278 214 Inventories 7 901 983 Contract cost 9 531 454 Prepaid taxes 28a 2,863 3,170 Claim for tax refund 28b 745 854 Other current assets 8,33 6,340 6,561 Total Current Assets 58,063 46,503 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Contract assets 6,33,38 209 203 Long-term investments in financial instruments 10,38 4,307 4,045 Long-term investments in associate 11 176 192 Contract cost 9 1,429 1,254 Property and equipment 12,36 159,887 160,923 Right of use assets 13 17,388 18,566 Intangible assets 15 6,941 6,846 Deferred tax assets - net 28f 3,533 3,578 Other non-current assets 14,28,33,38 5,915 4,833 Total Non-current Assets 199,785 200,440 TOTAL ASSETS 257,848 246,943 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 16,38 Related parties 33 874 928 Third parties 15,137 16,071 Contract liabilities 18a,33 7,223 7,834 Other payables 38 711 578 Taxes payable 28c 4,568 2,713 Accrued expenses 17,33,38 14,521 14,265 Customers deposits 33 2,500 2,024 Short-term bank loans 19a,33,38 12,191 9,934 Current maturities of long-term borrowings 19b,33,38 8,381 9,350 Current maturities of lease liabilities 13,38 6,451 5,396 Total Current Liabilities 72,557 69,093 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred tax liabilities - net 28f 692 561 Contract liabilities 18b,33 1,103 1,004 Long service award provisions 32 1,252 1,254 Pension benefits and other post-employment benefits obligations 31 13,133 12,976 Long-term loans and other borrowings 20,33,38 33,418 30,561 Lease liabilities 13,38 7,567 10,221 Other liabilities 228 384 Total Non-current Liabilites 57,393 56,961 TOTAL LIABILITIES 129,950 126,054 EQUITY Capital stock 22 4,953 4,953 Additional paid-in capital 2,711 2,711 Other equity 23 467 374 Retained earnings Appropriated 30 15,337 15,337 Unappropriated 85,165 79,152 Net equity attributable to: Owners of the parent company 108,633 102,527 Non-controlling interest 21 19,265 18,362 TOTAL EQUITY 127,898 120,889 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 257,848 246,943 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 1

These consolidated financial statements are originally issued in the Indonesian language. PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA Tbk. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Three Months Period Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) (Amounts in the tables expressed in billions of Indonesian Rupiah, unless otherwise stated) REVENUES Notes 2021 2020 24,33 33,945 34,194 COST AND EXPENSES Operation, maintenance, and telecommunication service expenses 26,33 (8,452) (8,252) Depreciation and amortization expenses 12,13,15 (7,286) (6,849) Personnel expenses 25 (3,500) (3,451) Interconnection expenses 33 (1,136) (1,519) General and administrative expenses 27,33 (1,293) (1,572) Marketing expenses 33 (755) (641) Gain on foreign exchange - net 78 205 Other income (expenses) - net 98 (186) OPERATING PROFIT 11,699 11,929 Finance income 33 153 219 Finance cost 33 (982) (1,215) Share of loss of associated companies - net 11 (54) (9) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 10,816 10,924 INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT 28d Current (2,243) (2,831) Deferred (186) 208 (2,429) (2,623) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 8,387 8,301 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Foreign currency translation 23 93 419 Share of other comprehensive income of associated companies 11 - 4 Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Defined benefit actuarial losses - net 31 (1) - Other comprehensive income - net 92 423 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 8,479 8,724 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent company 6,014 5,862 Non-controlling interests 21 2,373 2,439 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: 8,387 8,301 Owners of the parent company 6,106 6,285 Non-controlling interests 2,373 2,439 BASIC EARNING PER SHARE 8,479 8,724 (in full amount) 29 Net income per share 60.71 59.17 Net income per ADS (100 Series B shares per ADS) 6,070.93 5,917.49 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 2

