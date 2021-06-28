Log in
    TLKM   ID1000129000

PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK

(TLKM)
Perusahaan Perseroan Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk : Financial Statements (Unaudited) 1Q 2021

06/28/2021
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero)

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated financial statements

as of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) and for the three months period then ended (unaudited)

28

PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO)

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA Tbk. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD THEN ENDED

(UNAUDITED)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Statement of the Board of Directors

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

1

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

2

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

3-4

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

6-121

These consolidated financial statements are originally issued in the Indonesian language.

PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO)

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA Tbk. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (audited)

(Amounts in the tables expressed in billions of Indonesian Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)

ASSETS

Notes

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

3,33,38

31,729

20,589

Other current financial assets

4,33,38

1,198

1,303

Trade receivables

Related parties

5,33,38

1,473

1,644

Third parties

5

10,907

9,695

Contract assets

6,33,38

1,098

1,036

Other receivables

38

278

214

Inventories

7

901

983

Contract cost

9

531

454

Prepaid taxes

28a

2,863

3,170

Claim for tax refund

28b

745

854

Other current assets

8,33

6,340

6,561

Total Current Assets

58,063

46,503

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Contract assets

6,33,38

209

203

Long-term investments in financial instruments

10,38

4,307

4,045

Long-term investments in associate

11

176

192

Contract cost

9

1,429

1,254

Property and equipment

12,36

159,887

160,923

Right of use assets

13

17,388

18,566

Intangible assets

15

6,941

6,846

Deferred tax assets - net

28f

3,533

3,578

Other non-current assets

14,28,33,38

5,915

4,833

Total Non-current Assets

199,785

200,440

TOTAL ASSETS

257,848

246,943

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

16,38

Related parties

33

874

928

Third parties

15,137

16,071

Contract liabilities

18a,33

7,223

7,834

Other payables

38

711

578

Taxes payable

28c

4,568

2,713

Accrued expenses

17,33,38

14,521

14,265

Customers deposits

33

2,500

2,024

Short-term bank loans

19a,33,38

12,191

9,934

Current maturities of long-term borrowings

19b,33,38

8,381

9,350

Current maturities of lease liabilities

13,38

6,451

5,396

Total Current Liabilities

72,557

69,093

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred tax liabilities - net

28f

692

561

Contract liabilities

18b,33

1,103

1,004

Long service award provisions

32

1,252

1,254

Pension benefits and other post-employment

benefits obligations

31

13,133

12,976

Long-term loans and other borrowings

20,33,38

33,418

30,561

Lease liabilities

13,38

7,567

10,221

Other liabilities

228

384

Total Non-current Liabilites

57,393

56,961

TOTAL LIABILITIES

129,950

126,054

EQUITY

Capital stock

22

4,953

4,953

Additional paid-in capital

2,711

2,711

Other equity

23

467

374

Retained earnings

Appropriated

30

15,337

15,337

Unappropriated

85,165

79,152

Net equity attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

108,633

102,527

Non-controlling interest

21

19,265

18,362

TOTAL EQUITY

127,898

120,889

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

257,848

246,943

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

1

These consolidated financial statements are originally issued in the Indonesian language.

PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO)

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA Tbk. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Three Months Period Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)

(Amounts in the tables expressed in billions of Indonesian Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)

REVENUES

Notes

2021

2020

24,33

33,945

34,194

COST AND EXPENSES

Operation, maintenance, and telecommunication

service expenses

26,33

(8,452)

(8,252)

Depreciation and amortization expenses

12,13,15

(7,286)

(6,849)

Personnel expenses

25

(3,500)

(3,451)

Interconnection expenses

33

(1,136)

(1,519)

General and administrative expenses

27,33

(1,293)

(1,572)

Marketing expenses

33

(755)

(641)

Gain on foreign exchange - net

78

205

Other income (expenses) - net

98

(186)

OPERATING PROFIT

11,699

11,929

Finance income

33

153

219

Finance cost

33

(982)

(1,215)

Share of loss of associated companies - net

11

(54)

(9)

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

10,816

10,924

INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT

28d

Current

(2,243)

(2,831)

Deferred

(186)

208

(2,429)

(2,623)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

8,387

8,301

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit

or loss in subsequent periods:

Foreign currency translation

23

93

419

Share of other comprehensive income of associated companies

11

-

4

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit

or loss in subsequent periods:

Defined benefit actuarial losses - net

31

(1)

-

Other comprehensive income - net

92

423

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

8,479

8,724

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

6,014

5,862

Non-controlling interests

21

2,373

2,439

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

8,387

8,301

Owners of the parent company

6,106

6,285

Non-controlling interests

2,373

2,439

BASIC EARNING PER SHARE

8,479

8,724

(in full amount)

29

Net income per share

60.71

59.17

Net income per ADS (100 Series B shares per ADS)

6,070.93

5,917.49

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

Disclaimer

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 05:32:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
