Perusahaan Perseroan Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk : Financial Statements (Unaudited) 1Q 2021

PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO)
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA Tbk. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD THEN ENDED
(UNAUDITED)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
Statement of the Board of Directors
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
1
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
2
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
3-4
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
5
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
6-121
These consolidated financial statements are originally issued in the Indonesian language.
PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO)
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA Tbk. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (audited)
(Amounts in the tables expressed in billions of Indonesian Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)
ASSETS
Notes
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
3,33,38
31,729
20,589
Other current financial assets
4,33,38
1,198
1,303
Trade receivables
Related parties
5,33,38
1,473
1,644
Third parties
5
10,907
9,695
Contract assets
6,33,38
1,098
1,036
Other receivables
38
278
214
Inventories
7
901
983
Contract cost
9
531
454
Prepaid taxes
28a
2,863
3,170
Claim for tax refund
28b
745
854
Other current assets
8,33
6,340
6,561
Total Current Assets
58,063
46,503
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Contract assets
6,33,38
209
203
Long-term investments in financial instruments
10,38
4,307
4,045
Long-term investments in associate
11
176
192
Contract cost
9
1,429
1,254
Property and equipment
12,36
159,887
160,923
Right of use assets
13
17,388
18,566
Intangible assets
15
6,941
6,846
Deferred tax assets - net
28f
3,533
3,578
Other non-current assets
14,28,33,38
5,915
4,833
Total Non-current Assets
199,785
200,440
TOTAL ASSETS
257,848
246,943
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
16,38
Related parties
33
874
928
Third parties
15,137
16,071
Contract liabilities
18a,33
7,223
7,834
Other payables
38
711
578
Taxes payable
28c
4,568
2,713
Accrued expenses
17,33,38
14,521
14,265
Customers deposits
33
2,500
2,024
Short-term bank loans
19a,33,38
12,191
9,934
Current maturities of long-term borrowings
19b,33,38
8,381
9,350
Current maturities of lease liabilities
13,38
6,451
5,396
Total Current Liabilities
72,557
69,093
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred tax liabilities - net
28f
692
561
Contract liabilities
18b,33
1,103
1,004
Long service award provisions
32
1,252
1,254
Pension benefits and other post-employment
benefits obligations
31
13,133
12,976
Long-term loans and other borrowings
20,33,38
33,418
30,561
Lease liabilities
13,38
7,567
10,221
Other liabilities
228
384
Total Non-current Liabilites
57,393
56,961
TOTAL LIABILITIES
129,950
126,054
EQUITY
Capital stock
22
4,953
4,953
Additional paid-in capital
2,711
2,711
Other equity
23
467
374
Retained earnings
Appropriated
30
15,337
15,337
Unappropriated
85,165
79,152
Net equity attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
108,633
102,527
Non-controlling interest
21
19,265
18,362
TOTAL EQUITY
127,898
120,889
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
257,848
246,943
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
These consolidated financial statements are originally issued in the Indonesian language.
PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO)
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA Tbk. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Three Months Period Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)
(Amounts in the tables expressed in billions of Indonesian Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)
REVENUES
Notes
2021
2020
24,33
33,945
34,194
COST AND EXPENSES
Operation, maintenance, and telecommunication
service expenses
26,33
(8,452)
(8,252)
Depreciation and amortization expenses
12,13,15
(7,286)
(6,849)
Personnel expenses
25
(3,500)
(3,451)
Interconnection expenses
33
(1,136)
(1,519)
General and administrative expenses
27,33
(1,293)
(1,572)
Marketing expenses
33
(755)
(641)
Gain on foreign exchange - net
78
205
Other income (expenses) - net
98
(186)
OPERATING PROFIT
11,699
11,929
Finance income
33
153
219
Finance cost
33
(982)
(1,215)
Share of loss of associated companies - net
11
(54)
(9)
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
10,816
10,924
INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT
28d
Current
(2,243)
(2,831)
Deferred
(186)
208
(2,429)
(2,623)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
8,387
8,301
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit
or loss in subsequent periods:
Foreign currency translation
23
93
419
Share of other comprehensive income of associated companies
11
-
4
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit
or loss in subsequent periods:
Defined benefit actuarial losses - net
31
(1)
-
Other comprehensive income - net
92
423
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
8,479
8,724
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
6,014
5,862
Non-controlling interests
21
2,373
2,439
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
8,387
8,301
Owners of the parent company
6,106
6,285
Non-controlling interests
2,373
2,439
BASIC EARNING PER SHARE
8,479
8,724
(in full amount)
29
Net income per share
60.71
59.17
Net income per ADS (100 Series B shares per ADS)
6,070.93
5,917.49
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
