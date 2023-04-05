Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLKM   ID1000129000

PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK

(TLKM)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-04
4150.00 IDR   +2.22%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telkom Indonesia to fuse fixed broadband unit with Telkomsel for $3.91 bln

04/05/2023 | 10:10pm EDT
The logo of Indonesia's largest telecommunications services company PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) is seen at Plasa Telkom building in Jakarta

April 6 (Reuters) - PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk has signed a conditional agreement to integrate its fixed broadband business IndiHome into PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) for 58.3 trillion rupiah ($3.91 billion), the companies said on Thursday.

"We believe this is a rare opportunity for Telkomsel to tap into the high-growth fixed broadband market in Indonesia by partnering the country's largest broadband operator which is profitable and cash generating," said Yuen Kuan Moon, Group CEO, Singtel, which owns 35% of Telkomsel.

Telkom Indonesia owns the remaining 65% of Telkomsel.

If completed, the integration will result in Singtel's stake in Telkomsel reduced from 35.0% to 29.6% of the enlarged integrated mobile and fixed broadband company, Singtel said.

The deal is expected to be completed in the early third quarter of 2023, Singtel said.

IndiHome has a 75.2% market share in Indonesia, Singtel said. ($1 = 14,920.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK 2.22% 4150 End-of-day quote.10.67%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -0.40% 2.51 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
All news about PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK
Analyst Recommendations on PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 156 293 B 10,4 B 10,4 B
Net income 2023 27 437 B 1,83 B 1,83 B
Net Debt 2023 24 847 B 1,66 B 1,66 B
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 4,39%
Capitalization 411 108 B 27 473 M 27 473 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
EV / Sales 2024 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 20 951
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK
Duration : Period :
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 4 150,00 IDR
Average target price 4 979,04 IDR
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ririek Adriansyah President Director
Heri Supriadi CFO, Director-Finance & Risk Management
Bambang Permadi Brodjonegoro President Commissioner
Herlan Wijanarko Director-Network & Information Technology Solution
Junian Sidharta Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK10.67%26 928
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED26.86%178 677
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.46%166 525
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.05%121 933
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.01%103 179
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED42.02%86 367
