Telkom Indonesia to fuse fixed broadband unit with Telkomsel for $3.91 bln

April 6 (Reuters) - PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
has signed a conditional agreement to integrate its fixed
broadband business IndiHome into PT Telekomunikasi Selular
(Telkomsel) for 58.3 trillion rupiah ($3.91 billion), the
companies said on Thursday.
"We believe this is a rare opportunity for Telkomsel to tap
into the high-growth fixed broadband market in Indonesia by
partnering the country's largest broadband operator which is
profitable and cash generating," said Yuen Kuan Moon, Group CEO,
Singtel, which owns 35% of Telkomsel.
Telkom Indonesia owns the remaining 65% of Telkomsel.
If completed, the integration will result in Singtel's stake
in Telkomsel reduced from 35.0% to 29.6% of the enlarged
integrated mobile and fixed broadband company, Singtel said.
The deal is expected to be completed in the early third
quarter of 2023, Singtel said.
IndiHome has a 75.2% market share in Indonesia, Singtel
said.
($1 = 14,920.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)