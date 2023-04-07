Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLK   US7156841063

PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK

(TLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-06 pm EDT
28.37 USD   +1.00%
08:01aPT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
04/06Tech, Ed Services Firms Lead Asian Equities Lower
MT
04/05Telkom Indonesia to fuse fixed broadband unit with Telkomsel for $3.91 bln
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/07/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As required by Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, Telkom Indonesia (IDX: TLKM) (NYSE: TLK) confirms that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Telkom Indonesia's 20-F report is available on its website at www.telkom.co.id (http://www.telkom.co.id/) as well as through the SEC website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/).

Holders of Telkom Indonesia's securities can receive a hard copy of the 20-F report (including the complete audited financial statements) free of charge upon request. Requests can be made by contacting Telkom Indonesia Investor Relations at investor@telkom.co.id (mailto:investor@telkom.co.id) or by phone at +62-21-5215109.

For further information please contact:

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Investor Relations
Edwin Julianus Sebayang
Tel.: +62-21-5215109
E-mail: investor@telkom.co.id (mailto:investor@telkom.co.id)
Website: www.telkom.co.id (http://www.telkom.co.id/)

 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pt-telkom-indonesia-persero-tbk-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301792209.html

SOURCE PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK
08:01aPT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
04/06Tech, Ed Services Firms Lead Asian Equities Lower
MT
04/05Telkom Indonesia to fuse fixed broadband unit with Telkomsel for $3.91 bln
RE
04/05Telkom Indonesia's fixed broadband business to be integrated into Telkomsel for $3.91 b..
RE
04/05Tech Stocks Weigh Down Asian Equities in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/04Asian Equities Led Lower by Telecoms, Tech Stocks
MT
04/03Asian Equities Kick Off Q2 Lower in Monday Trading
MT
03/31Asian Equities Rise in Friday Trading, With ADRs Set to End Week 4% Higher
MT
03/30Asian Equities Continue to Rally in Thursday Trading
MT
03/29Singtel in talks to integrate Telkom Indonesia's fixed broadband business with Telkomse..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer