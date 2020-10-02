Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Peruvian Metals Corp.    PER   CA7156971086

PERUVIAN METALS CORP.

(PER)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 09/30 10:55:59 am
0.05 CAD   --.--%
11:30a
NE
09/03PERUVIAN METALS : Announces Private Placement
PU
09/01Peruvian Metals Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peruvian Metals Reports Third Quarter Throughput at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 11:30am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2020) - Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the mineral processing at its 80% owned fully permitted Aguila Norte Processing Plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the third quarter of 2020, Peruvian Metals processed 4,240 metric tonnes ("mt") and as of September 30th stockpiled a further 699 mt at Aguila Norte.The Company is very pleased to have exceeded production levels compared to Q3 2019 production of 4,187 mt. Despite being shut down for almost five months due to COVID restrictions, mineral processing at the Plant started July 28th after establishing all health protocols required by the Peruvian Government.

Jeffrey Reeder, CEO of Peruvian Metals, comments: "The Company's Aguila Norte processing facility is now fully operational and is achieving consistent production since the restart of the Peruvian economy. Our mineral suppliers are pleased with the quality of concentrates being produced and are committed to continue shipping more mineral for processing. Our Company continues to work towards increasing profit margins and creating other revenue streams."

The Company is also pleased to close the second tranche of 1.6 million units of its previously announced private placement offering of up to five million units at an offering price of five cents per unit (see the Company's press release dated Aug. 18, 2020), to raise gross proceeds of $80,000. Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one share purchase warrant to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of 10 cents per share until October 2, 2022. In the event that the common shares of the Company trade at a closing price greater than 20 cents per share for a period of 10 consecutive days, then the Company may deliver a notice to the warrantholders that they must exercise their warrants within the next 30 days or the warrants will expire. The net proceeds from the offering will be used to finance further work on the Company's mineral resource properties in Peru, as well as to provide the Company with working capital for general and administrative expenses.

The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit ("IGAC") from the Peruvian government which provides the Plant with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 tonnes per day level. Jeffrey Reeder, P Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian Exploration and Mineral Processing company. Our business model is to provide toll milling services for clients and to produce high grade concentrates from mineral purchases. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

For further information on Peruvian Metals Corp. please visit www.peruvianmetals.com.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian resource company listed on the
TSX Venture Exchange: Symbol "PER"
For additional information, contact: Jeffrey Reeder Tel: (647) 302-3290
Website: www.peruvianmetals.com
Email: jeffrey.reeder@peruvianmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology to identify forward looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com.While the Company believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements and forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65103


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PERUVIAN METALS CORP.
11:30a
NE
09/03PERUVIAN METALS : Announces Private Placement
PU
09/01Peruvian Metals Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
NE
09/01Peruvian Metals Shows Successful Restart of Mineral Processing at the Aguila ..
NE
08/18Peruvian Metals Announces Private Placement
NE
07/21Peruvian Metals Initiates Permitting Process on the High Grade Minas Maria No..
NE
07/06Peruvian Metals Corp. Provides Update on Palta Dorada Gold-Silver-Copper Proj..
NE
06/25Peruvian Metals Corp. Provides Peruvian Operational Update
NE
04/29Peruvian Metals to Rely on Filing Deadline Extension
NE
03/27Peruvian Metals Provides Operational Update and Response to the COVID-19 Pand..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1,61  1,21  1,21 
Net income 2019 -1,28 M -0,96 M -0,96 M
Net Debt 2019 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,60x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4,53 M 3,40 M 3,40 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart PERUVIAN METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Peruvian Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey J. Reeder Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Justin Bourassa Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John P. Thompson Independent Director
Daniel E. Hamilton Director
Steven Samuel Brunelle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERUVIAN METALS CORP.100.00%3
BHP GROUP-9.76%121 659
RIO TINTO PLC3.23%100 082
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.49%29 916
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.53%19 208
FRESNILLO PLC92.05%11 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group