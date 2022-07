New Partnership is Adding Up to $12 Million in Concentrates Revenue

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pervasip Corp. (OTC: PVSP) (“Pervasip” or the “Company”), a developer of companies and technologies in high value emerging markets, together with Zen Asset Management today announced a new strategic partnership between BCCTG, LLC and Zen Asset Management (“ZAM”) for development of concentrates brands. As a first project, the partners agreed on licensing Dabs4Less and Vape4Less for distribution by Artizen in Washington State and other US markets.

The $380 million-dollar annual Washington State vape and concentrates market is an untapped opportunity for Artizen. The Dabs4Less and Vapes4Less brands are already established in several retail stores across the state of Washington generating roughly $200,000. Artizen’s deep retail distribution channel and using some of the biomass grown by Artizen’s independent cultivators will provide material go to market power, driving broad penetration.

Priced for sell through and taking advantage of certain production efficiencies the brand is expected to drive sales of up to $700,000 per month or $8.4 million annually.

“Months of development and staying focused on the ultimate goal - disrupting the market and gaining share quickly - allowed the teams at BGGTG and ZAM to realize a unique brand and go to market strategy. Our independent cultivators growing flower for the Artizen brand and a processing lab under BCCTG management that is known for high quality manufacturing worked tirelessly to bring the brand’s vision to realization and produce product quality at the high end of the given price segment,” says German Burtscher, Pervasip’s CEO & President.

Additional vape and concentrates brands and offerings will be developed by this new partnership and rolled out during the third and fourth quarter of 2022, driving annualized revenues towards $12 million for Artizen’s vape and concentrates vertical.

https://www.instagram.com/dabs4less/

Pervasip Corporation

Pervasip Corp., a developer of companies and technologies in high value emerging markets, owns Artizen Corporation and its subsidiary, Zen Asset Management LLC, a diversified asset management company founded to acquire, develop, and support companies and technologies in the cannabis industry. ZAM’s existing clients operate four licensed cannabis cultivation and one processing facility in Washington. Most of the biomass produced by these independent cultivators has been sold historically under the Artizen™ brand, including all-time top selling products in flower in Washington state. Additional information on Artizen-branded products is available online at www.artizencannabis.com . Pervasip additionally owns 5% of KRTL Biotech, Inc., a developer of biotechnologies with a focus on pharmaceutical applications of cannabinol and psilocybin. Additional information on KRTL is available online at www.krtlbiotech.com . Additional information on Pervasip can be found at www.pervasip.net .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company’s business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company’s ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s periodic disclosure statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.