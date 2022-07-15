Log in
PERVASIP CORP.

Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:39 2022-07-15 pm EDT
0.001600 USD   -5.88%
07/15PERVASIP : Disclosure Statement
07/15PERVASIP : Consolidated Financial Statements
07/13New Partnership is Adding Up to $12 Million in Concentrates Revenue
Pervasip : Consolidated Financial Statements

07/15/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
PERVASIP CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF AND FOR THE

SIX MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022 AND 2021

1

PERVASIP CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AS OF AND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022, AND 2021

INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONTENTS

Page

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets

3

Consolidated Statements of Operations

4

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

7 - 27

2

PERVASIP CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNADUITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MAY 31, 2022 AND NOVEMBER 30, 2021

ASSETS

May 31, 2022

November 30, 2021

Current assets

Cash

$

125,079

$

441,820

Accounts receivable

68,818

76,999

Inventory

3,784,645

2,925,623

Prepaid expenses

430,484

429,502

Other current assets

270,532

254,891

Total current assets

4,679,558

4,128,835

Fixed assets, net

4,521,449

4,498,308

Right of use assets

7,133,872

1,464,621

Intangible assets

900,000

904,167

Other assets

137,784

137,784

Investments

98,657

249,500

TOTAL ASSETS

$

17,471,320

$

11,383,215

LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

1,810,063

$

1,317,254

Accrued expenses

1,037,065

328,153

Deferred revenue

-

-

Income tax liability

170,739

89,636

Interest payable

250,210

244,375

Derivative liability

49,287

43,810

Notes payable

1,061,508

455,000

Current portion of lease liability

644,597

530,549

Total current liabilities

5,023,469

3,008,777

Long-term lease liability

6,922,872

990,940

Legacy tax liabilities

2,812,929

2,824,148

Long-term debt less current portion

3,358,517

3,414,971

Total liabilities

18,117,787

10,238,836

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

Shareholders' equity

Convertible preferred stock, par value $.00001, 875,010 shares

authorized

8

8

Series F: 25,000 shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Series H: 850,000 shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, par value $.00001, 8,978,999,990 shares

authorized, 5,154,231,963 issued and outstanding

51542

49792

Capital in excess of par value

(1,038,698)

(1,369,447)

Retained earnings

10,097,923

10,634,990

Total Pervasip Corp. shareholders' equity

9,110,775

9,315,343

Noncontrolling interest

(9,757,242)

(8,170,964)

Total Shareholders' equity

(646,467)

1,144,379

TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

17,471,320

$

11,383,215

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

3

PERVASIP CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS AND THREE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022, AND 2021

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

May 2022

May 2021

May 2022

May 2021

Revenue

$

7,508,986

$

8,120,739

$

3,684,433

$

4,384,331

Cost of Goods Sold

6,098,612

6,135,707

3,514,094

2,918,309

Gross Profit

1,410,374

1,985,032

170,339

1,466,022

Costs and expenses:

Payroll expenses

1,392,072

1,130,718

654,887

469,351

Office and professional fees

605,384

641,996

196,903

244,229

Insurance

199,682

80,123

97,912

35,656

Occupancy

457,460

569,850

248,013

206,063

Advertising

57,150

66,588

27,686

50,148

Business taxes and licensing

173,141

193,833

86,366

97,782

General and administrative

90,169

124,180

76,552

194,899

Total costs and expenses

2,975,058

2,807,288

1,388,319

1,298,128

Income (loss) from operations

(1,564,684)

(822,256)

(1,217,980)

167,894

Other income (expenses):

Other income

315

29,144

33

25,149

Other expense

(186,568)

(2,817)

(175,281)

(2,787)

Unrealized gain on marketable securities

(150,843)

-

(161,343)

-

Interest expense

(140,463)

(22,857)

(78,724)

(64,040)

Total other income (expenses)

(477,559)

3,470

(415,315)

(41,678)

Net loss before income taxes

(2,042,243)

(818,786)

(1,633,295)

126,216

Income tax expense

81,103

27,146

(63,824)

-

Net loss

(2,123,346)

(845,932)

(1,569,471)

126,216

Loss (income) from noncontrolling interest

(1,586,278)

394,558

(1,136,192)

(2,699)

Net loss attributable to Pervasip Corp.

$

(537,068)

$

(1,240,490)

$

(433,279)

$

128,915

Basic and diluted income per share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding

Basic

5,043,905,876

5,137,652,088

5,108,579,789

5,387,095,006

Diluted

5,043,905,876

5,137,652,088

5,108,579,789

5,387,095,006

4

PERVASIP CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHODER'S EQUITY (DEFICIT)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022, AND THE YEARS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

Retained

Total

Common

Preferred

Preferred

Additonal Paid

Earnings

Non-Controlling

Stockholders'

Common Shares

Stock, Par

Shares

Stock, Par

in Capital

(Deficit)

Interest

Equity (Deficit)

Balance, November 30, 2019

4,778,006,249

$

47,780

25,000

$

-

$

(564,481)

$

(1,466,212)

$

(3,410,206)

$

(5,393,119)

Net income November 30, 2020

-

-

-

-

-

11,571,508

(2,925,880)

8,645,628

Balance, November 30, 2020

4,778,006,249

47,780

25,000

-

(564,481)

10,105,296

(6,336,086)

3,252,509

Cancelation of shares before merger

(1,000,000,000)

(10,000)

-

-

10,000

-

-

-

Issuance of common stock before merger

1,201,225,714

12,012

-

-

(12,012)

-

-

-

Merger with Artizen Corporation

-

-

850,000

8

(802,954)

-

-

(802,946)

Net income November 30, 2021

-

-

-

-

-

529,694

(1,834,878)

(1,305,184)

Balance November 30, 2021

10,634,990

(8,170,964)

1,144,379

4,979,231,963

49,792

875,000

8

(1,369,447)

Net loss quarter ended February 28, 2022

-

-

-

-

-

(103,788)

(450,086)

(553,874)

Balance February 28, 2022

(8,621,050)

590,505

49,792

875,000

8

(1,369,447)

10,531,202

4,979,231,963

Stock issuance for debt conversion

175,000,000

1,750

330,749

332,499

Net loss quarter ended May 31, 2022

(433,279)

(1,136,192)

(1,569,471)

Balance May 31, 2022

5,154,231,963

$

51,542

875,000

$

8

$

(1,038,698)

$

10,097,923

$

(9,757,242)

$

(646,467)

The accompanying notes are an Integral part of these financial statments

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pervasip Corporation published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2022 03:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
