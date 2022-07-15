Pervasip : Consolidated Financial Statements
PERVASIP CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF AND FOR THE
SIX MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022 AND 2021
1
PERVASIP CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AS OF AND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022, AND 2021
INDEX TO UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONTENTS
Page
Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheets
3
Consolidated Statements of Operations
4
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
5
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
7 - 27
2
PERVASIP CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNADUITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF MAY 31, 2022 AND NOVEMBER 30, 2021
ASSETS
May 31, 2022
November 30, 2021
Current assets
Cash
$
125,079
$
441,820
Accounts receivable
68,818
76,999
Inventory
3,784,645
2,925,623
Prepaid expenses
430,484
429,502
Other current assets
270,532
254,891
Total current assets
4,679,558
4,128,835
Fixed assets, net
4,521,449
4,498,308
Right of use assets
7,133,872
1,464,621
Intangible assets
900,000
904,167
Other assets
137,784
137,784
Investments
98,657
249,500
TOTAL ASSETS
$
17,471,320
$
11,383,215
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,810,063
$
1,317,254
Accrued expenses
1,037,065
328,153
Deferred revenue
-
-
Income tax liability
170,739
89,636
Interest payable
250,210
244,375
Derivative liability
49,287
43,810
Notes payable
1,061,508
455,000
Current portion of lease liability
644,597
530,549
Total current liabilities
5,023,469
3,008,777
Long-term lease liability
6,922,872
990,940
Legacy tax liabilities
2,812,929
2,824,148
Long-term debt less current portion
3,358,517
3,414,971
Total liabilities
18,117,787
10,238,836
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Shareholders' equity
Convertible preferred stock, par value $.00001, 875,010 shares
authorized
8
8
Series F: 25,000 shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Series H: 850,000 shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, par value $.00001, 8,978,999,990 shares
authorized, 5,154,231,963 issued and outstanding
51542
49792
Capital in excess of par value
(1,038,698)
(1,369,447)
Retained earnings
10,097,923
10,634,990
Total Pervasip Corp. shareholders' equity
9,110,775
9,315,343
Noncontrolling interest
(9,757,242)
(8,170,964)
Total Shareholders' equity
(646,467)
1,144,379
TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
17,471,320
$
11,383,215
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
3
PERVASIP CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS AND THREE MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022, AND 2021
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
May 2022
May 2021
May 2022
May 2021
Revenue
$
7,508,986
$
8,120,739
$
3,684,433
$
4,384,331
Cost of Goods Sold
6,098,612
6,135,707
3,514,094
2,918,309
Gross Profit
1,410,374
1,985,032
170,339
1,466,022
Costs and expenses:
Payroll expenses
1,392,072
1,130,718
654,887
469,351
Office and professional fees
605,384
641,996
196,903
244,229
Insurance
199,682
80,123
97,912
35,656
Occupancy
457,460
569,850
248,013
206,063
Advertising
57,150
66,588
27,686
50,148
Business taxes and licensing
173,141
193,833
86,366
97,782
General and administrative
90,169
124,180
76,552
194,899
Total costs and expenses
2,975,058
2,807,288
1,388,319
1,298,128
Income (loss) from operations
(1,564,684)
(822,256)
(1,217,980)
167,894
Other income (expenses):
Other income
315
29,144
33
25,149
Other expense
(186,568)
(2,817)
(175,281)
(2,787)
Unrealized gain on marketable securities
(150,843)
-
(161,343)
-
Interest expense
(140,463)
(22,857)
(78,724)
(64,040)
Total other income (expenses)
(477,559)
3,470
(415,315)
(41,678)
Net loss before income taxes
(2,042,243)
(818,786)
(1,633,295)
126,216
Income tax expense
81,103
27,146
(63,824)
-
Net loss
(2,123,346)
(845,932)
(1,569,471)
126,216
Loss (income) from noncontrolling interest
(1,586,278)
394,558
(1,136,192)
(2,699)
Net loss attributable to Pervasip Corp.
$
(537,068)
$
(1,240,490)
$
(433,279)
$
128,915
Basic and diluted income per share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding
Basic
5,043,905,876
5,137,652,088
5,108,579,789
5,387,095,006
Diluted
5,043,905,876
5,137,652,088
5,108,579,789
5,387,095,006
4
PERVASIP CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHODER'S EQUITY (DEFICIT)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022, AND THE YEARS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
Retained
Total
Common
Preferred
Preferred
Additonal Paid
Earnings
Non-Controlling
Stockholders'
Common Shares
Stock, Par
Shares
Stock, Par
in Capital
(Deficit)
Interest
Equity (Deficit)
Balance, November 30, 2019
4,778,006,249
$
47,780
25,000
$
-
$
(564,481)
$
(1,466,212)
$
(3,410,206)
$
(5,393,119)
Net income November 30, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
11,571,508
(2,925,880)
8,645,628
Balance, November 30, 2020
4,778,006,249
47,780
25,000
-
(564,481)
10,105,296
(6,336,086)
3,252,509
Cancelation of shares before merger
(1,000,000,000)
(10,000)
-
-
10,000
-
-
-
Issuance of common stock before merger
1,201,225,714
12,012
-
-
(12,012)
-
-
-
Merger with Artizen Corporation
-
-
850,000
8
(802,954)
-
-
(802,946)
Net income November 30, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
529,694
(1,834,878)
(1,305,184)
Balance November 30, 2021
10,634,990
(8,170,964)
1,144,379
4,979,231,963
49,792
875,000
8
(1,369,447)
Net loss quarter ended February 28, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
(103,788)
(450,086)
(553,874)
Balance February 28, 2022
(8,621,050)
590,505
49,792
875,000
8
(1,369,447)
10,531,202
4,979,231,963
Stock issuance for debt conversion
175,000,000
1,750
330,749
332,499
Net loss quarter ended May 31, 2022
(433,279)
(1,136,192)
(1,569,471)
Balance May 31, 2022
5,154,231,963
$
51,542
875,000
$
8
$
(1,038,698)
$
10,097,923
$
(9,757,242)
$
(646,467)
The accompanying notes are an Integral part of these financial statments
5
