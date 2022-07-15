Pervasip : Consolidated Financial Statements

SIX MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2022 AND 2021

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

PERVASIP CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHODER'S EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Retained Total Common Preferred Preferred Additonal Paid Earnings Non-Controlling Stockholders' Common Shares Stock, Par Shares Stock, Par in Capital (Deficit) Interest Equity (Deficit) Balance, November 30, 2019 4,778,006,249 $ 47,780 25,000 $ - $ (564,481) $ (1,466,212) $ (3,410,206) $ (5,393,119) Net income November 30, 2020 - - - - - 11,571,508 (2,925,880) 8,645,628 Balance, November 30, 2020 4,778,006,249 47,780 25,000 - (564,481) 10,105,296 (6,336,086) 3,252,509 Cancelation of shares before merger (1,000,000,000) (10,000) - - 10,000 - - - Issuance of common stock before merger 1,201,225,714 12,012 - - (12,012) - - - Merger with Artizen Corporation - - 850,000 8 (802,954) - - (802,946) Net income November 30, 2021 - - - - - 529,694 (1,834,878) (1,305,184) Balance November 30, 2021 10,634,990 (8,170,964) 1,144,379 4,979,231,963 49,792 875,000 8 (1,369,447) Net loss quarter ended February 28, 2022 - - - - - (103,788) (450,086) (553,874) Balance February 28, 2022 (8,621,050) 590,505 49,792 875,000 8 (1,369,447) 10,531,202 4,979,231,963 Stock issuance for debt conversion 175,000,000 1,750 330,749 332,499 Net loss quarter ended May 31, 2022 (433,279) (1,136,192) (1,569,471) Balance May 31, 2022 5,154,231,963 $ 51,542 875,000 $ 8 $ (1,038,698) $ 10,097,923 $ (9,757,242) $ (646,467)

