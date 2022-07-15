Pervasip : Disclosure Statement

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Pervasip Corp. 1917 1st Ave Suite 400 Seattle, WA 98101 _______________________________ (206) 590-2408 www.pervasip.net germanb@pervasip.net SIC Code: 2833 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: May 31, 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of May 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 5,154,231,963. As of February 28, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 4,979,231,963. As of May 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 5,496,231,963. Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☒ No: ☐ 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 1 of 13

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Pervasip Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated in New York on July 22, 1964 as Sirco Products Co. Inc. On March 20, 1969, the Company changed its name to Sirco International Corp. On November 16, 1999, the Company changed its name to eLEC Communications Corp. On December 31, 2007, the Company changed its name to Pervasip Corp. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): The Company is active and in good standing in the state of New York, where it incorporated on July 22,1964 Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: Effective September 1, 2021, the Company executed a tax-free merger within the meaning of Section 368(a)(1)(B) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, with Artizen Corporation, a Delaware corporation, to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding equity of Artizen Corporation. On September 1, 2021, the Company also divested three subsidiaries, AVI Holding Corp., TelcoSoftware.com Corp. and Transcendence Age Corp. These subsidiaries had no revenue. The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: The Company's principal executive office is 1917 1st Ave Suite 400, Seattle, WA 98101. The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: None OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 2 of 13

2) Security Information Trading symbol: PVSP Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 715709200 Par or stated value: $0.00001 per share Total shares authorized: 8,978,999,990 as of date: 05/31/2022 Total shares outstanding: 5,154,231,963 as of date: 05/31/2022 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 3,870,314,124 as of date: 05/31/2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 304 as of date: 05/31/2022 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: None Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: as of date: Total shares outstanding: as of date: Transfer Agent Name: Worldwide Stock Transfer, LLC Phone: 201-820-2008 Email: cg@wwstr.com Address: 1 University Plaza Suite 505 Hackensack, NJ 07601 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 3 of 13

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date 11/30/2019 Common: 4,778,006,249 Preferred: 20,000,010 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. Shares Issued Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or new (or cancelled) issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration issuance, ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. cancellation, share) at to market have individual -OR- shares Issuance price at with voting / Nature of returned to the time investment Services treasury) of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) 1/28/2021 New 100,000,000 common $0.0004 No Cesar Herrera Professional Restricted 4(a)(2) issuance Services 1/28/2021 New 200,000,000 common $0.0001 Yes Brian Holden Professional Restricted 4(a)(2) issuance Services 2/17/2021 New 14,285,714 common $0.0007 Yes David Beling Cash Restricted 4(a)(2) issuance 2/21/2021 New 131,040,000 common $0.0025 No Paul Riss Debt Restricted 4(a)(2) issuance Conversion 2/22/2021 New 5,000,000 common $0.0002 Yes Gregory Gant Cash Restricted 4(a)(2) issuance 2/23/2021 New 6,000,000 common $0.0025 Yes David Beling Cash Restricted 4(a)(2) issuance 2/26/2021 New 4,000,000 common $0.0025 Yes Dr. Steven Cash Restricted 4(a)(2) issuance Harter 3/2/2021 New 4,000,000 common $0.0025 Yes David Beling Cash Restricted 4(a)(2) issuance 3/19/2021 New 4,000,000 common $0.0025 Yes David Beling Cash Restricted 4(a)(2) issuance 3/29/2021 New 20,000,000 common $0.0015 Yes Brian Holden Cash Restricted 4(a)(2) issuance 3/29/2021 New 10,000,000 common $0.0025 Yes Dr. Steven Cash Restricted 4(a)(2) issuance Harter 3/29/2021 New 14,400,000 common $0.0025 Yes Dr. Steven Cash Restricted 4(a)(2) issuance Harter 4/1/2021 New 15,000,000 common $0.0063 No Here To Serve Professional Restricted 4(a)(2) issuance Holding Corp, Services Paul Riss, CEO OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 4 of 13