Pervasip : Disclosure Statement

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Pervasip Corp.
1917 1st Ave
Suite 400
Seattle, WA 98101
_______________________________
(206) 590-2408
www.pervasip.net
germanb@pervasip.net
SIC Code: 2833
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: May 31, 2022
(the "Reporting Period")
As of May 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 5,154,231,963.
As of February 28, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 4,979,231,963.
As of May 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 5,496,231,963.
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☒
No: ☐
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Pervasip Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated in New York on July 22, 1964 as Sirco Products Co. Inc. On March 20, 1969, the Company changed its name to Sirco International Corp. On November 16, 1999, the Company changed its name to eLEC Communications Corp. On December 31, 2007, the Company changed its name to Pervasip Corp.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
The Company is active and in good standing in the state of New York, where it incorporated on July 22,1964
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
Effective September 1, 2021, the Company executed a tax-free merger within the meaning of Section 368(a)(1)(B) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, with Artizen Corporation, a Delaware corporation, to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding equity of Artizen Corporation. On September 1, 2021, the Company also divested three subsidiaries, AVI Holding Corp., TelcoSoftware.com Corp. and Transcendence Age Corp. These subsidiaries had no revenue.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
The Company's principal executive office is 1917 1st Ave
Suite 400, Seattle, WA 98101.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
None
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
PVSP
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
715709200
Par or stated value:
$0.00001 per share
Total shares authorized:
8,978,999,990
as of date: 05/31/2022
Total shares outstanding:
5,154,231,963
as of date: 05/31/2022
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
3,870,314,124
as of date: 05/31/2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
304
as of date: 05/31/2022
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
None
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
CUSIP:
Par or stated value:
Total shares authorized:
as of date:
Total shares outstanding:
as of date:
Transfer Agent
Name:
Worldwide Stock Transfer, LLC
Phone:
201-820-2008
Email:
cg@wwstr.com
Address: 1 University Plaza Suite 505 Hackensack, NJ 07601
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Opening Balance
Date 11/30/2019
Common: 4,778,006,249
Preferred: 20,000,010
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g.
Shares Issued
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
new
(or cancelled)
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
issuance,
($/per
a discount
(entities must
conversion)
filing.
Type.
cancellation,
share) at
to market
have individual
-OR-
shares
Issuance
price at
with voting /
Nature of
returned to
the time
investment
Services
treasury)
of
control
Provided
issuance?
disclosed).
(Yes/No)
1/28/2021
New
100,000,000
common
$0.0004
No
Cesar Herrera
Professional
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
Services
1/28/2021
New
200,000,000
common
$0.0001
Yes
Brian Holden
Professional
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
Services
2/17/2021
New
14,285,714
common
$0.0007
Yes
David Beling
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
2/21/2021
New
131,040,000
common
$0.0025
No
Paul Riss
Debt
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
Conversion
2/22/2021
New
5,000,000
common
$0.0002
Yes
Gregory Gant
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
2/23/2021
New
6,000,000
common
$0.0025
Yes
David Beling
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
2/26/2021
New
4,000,000
common
$0.0025
Yes
Dr. Steven
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
Harter
3/2/2021
New
4,000,000
common
$0.0025
Yes
David Beling
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
3/19/2021
New
4,000,000
common
$0.0025
Yes
David Beling
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
3/29/2021
New
20,000,000
common
$0.0015
Yes
Brian Holden
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
3/29/2021
New
10,000,000
common
$0.0025
Yes
Dr. Steven
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
Harter
3/29/2021
New
14,400,000
common
$0.0025
Yes
Dr. Steven
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
Harter
4/1/2021
New
15,000,000
common
$0.0063
No
Here To Serve
Professional
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
Holding Corp,
Services
Paul Riss, CEO
4/7/2021
New
157,500,000
common
$0.001
Yes
Mammoth
Debt conversion
unrestricted
4(a)(1)
issuance
Corporation
Brad Hare,
President
5/3/2021
New
15,000,000
common
$0.005
No
Michael Dawald
Professional
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
Services
5/3/2021
New
5,000,000
common
$0.005
No
David Luczinsky
Professional
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
Services
5/7/2021
New
9,000,000
common
$0.002
Yes
Brian Holden
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
05/17/21
New
4,000,000
common
$0.0025
Yes
David Beling
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
6/13/2021
New
50,000,000
common
$0.0042
No
KRTL Biotech
Purchase of
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
Inc. Dr. DaeHee
equity interest
Lee, CEO
6/28/2021
New
15,000,000
common
$0.0033
No
Here To Serve
Professional
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
Holding Corp,
Services
Paul Riss, CEO
7/8/2021
Share
(1,000,000,000)
common
NA
NA
FLUX Carbon
NA
NA
NA
cancelation
Corporation
Kevin Kreisler
CEO
7/8/2021
New
1,000,000
common
$0.003
Yes
Steven Grandy
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
7/14/2021
New
5,000,000
common
$0.0039
No
Alexander Cole
Professional
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
Services
7/20/2021
New
50,000,000
common
$0.001
Yes
Mammoth
Debt conversion
unrestricted
4(a)(1)
issuance
Corporation
Brad Hare,
President
8/26/2021
New
212,000,000
common
$0.001
Yes
Mammoth
Debt conversion
unrestricted
4(a)(1)
issuance
Corporation
Brad Hare,
President
9/1/2021
New
150,000,000
common
$0.01
No
Paul Riss
Debt settlement
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
9/1/2021
Share
(19,975,000)
Preferred
NA
NA
Paul Riss
NA
NA
NA
cancelation
9/1/2021
New
161,500
Preferred
$17.65
No
Timothy Foia
Purchase of
Restricted
4(a)(2)
issuance
Artizen
Corporation
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)
Page 5 of 13
