    PVSP   US7157092005

PERVASIP CORP.

(PVSP)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:39 2022-07-15 pm EDT
0.001600 USD   -5.88%
PERVASIP : Disclosure Statement
PU
PERVASIP : Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
New Partnership is Adding Up to $12 Million in Concentrates Revenue
GL
Pervasip : Disclosure Statement

07/15/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Pervasip Corp.

1917 1st Ave

Suite 400

Seattle, WA 98101

_______________________________

(206) 590-2408

www.pervasip.net

germanb@pervasip.net

SIC Code: 2833

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: May 31, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of May 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 5,154,231,963.

As of February 28, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 4,979,231,963.

As of May 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 5,496,231,963.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 1 of 13

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Pervasip Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated in New York on July 22, 1964 as Sirco Products Co. Inc. On March 20, 1969, the Company changed its name to Sirco International Corp. On November 16, 1999, the Company changed its name to eLEC Communications Corp. On December 31, 2007, the Company changed its name to Pervasip Corp.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

The Company is active and in good standing in the state of New York, where it incorporated on July 22,1964

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

Effective September 1, 2021, the Company executed a tax-free merger within the meaning of Section 368(a)(1)(B) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, with Artizen Corporation, a Delaware corporation, to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding equity of Artizen Corporation. On September 1, 2021, the Company also divested three subsidiaries, AVI Holding Corp., TelcoSoftware.com Corp. and Transcendence Age Corp. These subsidiaries had no revenue.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

The Company's principal executive office is 1917 1st Ave

Suite 400, Seattle, WA 98101.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

None

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 2 of 13

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

PVSP

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

715709200

Par or stated value:

$0.00001 per share

Total shares authorized:

8,978,999,990

as of date: 05/31/2022

Total shares outstanding:

5,154,231,963

as of date: 05/31/2022

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

3,870,314,124

as of date: 05/31/2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

304

as of date: 05/31/2022

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

None

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized:

as of date:

Total shares outstanding:

as of date:

Transfer Agent

Name:

Worldwide Stock Transfer, LLC

Phone:

201-820-2008

Email:

cg@wwstr.com

Address: 1 University Plaza Suite 505 Hackensack, NJ 07601

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 3 of 13

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date 11/30/2019

Common: 4,778,006,249

Preferred: 20,000,010

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g.

Shares Issued

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

new

(or cancelled)

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

issuance,

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

cancellation,

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

shares

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

returned to

the time

investment

Services

treasury)

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

1/28/2021

New

100,000,000

common

$0.0004

No

Cesar Herrera

Professional

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

Services

1/28/2021

New

200,000,000

common

$0.0001

Yes

Brian Holden

Professional

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

Services

2/17/2021

New

14,285,714

common

$0.0007

Yes

David Beling

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

2/21/2021

New

131,040,000

common

$0.0025

No

Paul Riss

Debt

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

Conversion

2/22/2021

New

5,000,000

common

$0.0002

Yes

Gregory Gant

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

2/23/2021

New

6,000,000

common

$0.0025

Yes

David Beling

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

2/26/2021

New

4,000,000

common

$0.0025

Yes

Dr. Steven

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

Harter

3/2/2021

New

4,000,000

common

$0.0025

Yes

David Beling

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

3/19/2021

New

4,000,000

common

$0.0025

Yes

David Beling

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

3/29/2021

New

20,000,000

common

$0.0015

Yes

Brian Holden

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

3/29/2021

New

10,000,000

common

$0.0025

Yes

Dr. Steven

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

Harter

3/29/2021

New

14,400,000

common

$0.0025

Yes

Dr. Steven

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

Harter

4/1/2021

New

15,000,000

common

$0.0063

No

Here To Serve

Professional

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

Holding Corp,

Services

Paul Riss, CEO

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 4 of 13

4/7/2021

New

157,500,000

common

$0.001

Yes

Mammoth

Debt conversion

unrestricted

4(a)(1)

issuance

Corporation

Brad Hare,

President

5/3/2021

New

15,000,000

common

$0.005

No

Michael Dawald

Professional

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

Services

5/3/2021

New

5,000,000

common

$0.005

No

David Luczinsky

Professional

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

Services

5/7/2021

New

9,000,000

common

$0.002

Yes

Brian Holden

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

05/17/21

New

4,000,000

common

$0.0025

Yes

David Beling

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

6/13/2021

New

50,000,000

common

$0.0042

No

KRTL Biotech

Purchase of

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

Inc. Dr. DaeHee

equity interest

Lee, CEO

6/28/2021

New

15,000,000

common

$0.0033

No

Here To Serve

Professional

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

Holding Corp,

Services

Paul Riss, CEO

7/8/2021

Share

(1,000,000,000)

common

NA

NA

FLUX Carbon

NA

NA

NA

cancelation

Corporation

Kevin Kreisler

CEO

7/8/2021

New

1,000,000

common

$0.003

Yes

Steven Grandy

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

7/14/2021

New

5,000,000

common

$0.0039

No

Alexander Cole

Professional

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

Services

7/20/2021

New

50,000,000

common

$0.001

Yes

Mammoth

Debt conversion

unrestricted

4(a)(1)

issuance

Corporation

Brad Hare,

President

8/26/2021

New

212,000,000

common

$0.001

Yes

Mammoth

Debt conversion

unrestricted

4(a)(1)

issuance

Corporation

Brad Hare,

President

9/1/2021

New

150,000,000

common

$0.01

No

Paul Riss

Debt settlement

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

9/1/2021

Share

(19,975,000)

Preferred

NA

NA

Paul Riss

NA

NA

NA

cancelation

9/1/2021

New

161,500

Preferred

$17.65

No

Timothy Foia

Purchase of

Restricted

4(a)(2)

issuance

Artizen

Corporation

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 5 of 13

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pervasip Corporation published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2022 03:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
